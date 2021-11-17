patch with ray tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X – Nerd4.life

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy has received in these hours a new one patch by Eidos Montreal, which is very interesting because it brings several improvements to the game including the introduction of ray tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

L’update takes different names depending on the platform: this is patch 1.05 for PS4 and PS5, patch 1.6 on Xbox One and v2.6 on Xbox Series X | S, but in any case it is a contemporary update that has different effects depending on the console and the reference generation, while making improvements on all platforms.

As for PS5 and Xbox Series X, the most interesting addition is undoubtedly ray tracing, which further enriches the graphics sector of the game, which can be activated through the menu with the graphic settings. On all consoles, a “save rollback” hidden, an option that, if selected, allows you to go back to the beginning of a chapter of your choice by deleting the last save, which can be useful in case you have encountered a bug that blocks the progression.

On the Xbox Series S, in particular, an option has been added that allows you to unlock the frame-rate: This is an important fix, as the previous update imposed a 30fps cap on the console in question to avoid fluctuating performance issues. Removing the cap, the game can vary from 30 to 60 frames per second, but for those who use a display equipped with VRR it can be a very suitable option, since the problems should be solved by this technology.

The patch also improves the performance on PS4 and introduces several other general improvements: stability and performance should be improved on all platforms, plus several fixes for bugs and problems found in the game are introduced.

For the rest, we refer you to the review of Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy to get to know it better, recently reviewed also in the PC version.