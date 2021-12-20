Patent box, news in Maneuver for companies: what it is

A tax deduction that rises to 110% for companies on research and development costs for new patents. It is one of the innovations introduced in the Budget Law being examined in the Senate committee, which modifies a much-discussed rule of the Decree by the business world. The “Patent box” revolutionized in the Decree, brings the trademarks out of the subsidized regime, and is increased up to 110% compared to the previous 90%.

Patent box, news in Maneuver on the facilitation of the tax bill: the changes

Until now, the “Patent box” indicated an optional regime of reduced taxation of 50% for income deriving from the use of copyrighted software, industrial patents, trademarks of designs and models, as well as processes, formulas and information relating to experiences acquired in the industrial, commercial or scientific fields legally protectable.

With the tax decree, the concession was abolished and replaced with a 90% deduction for research and development costs. A solution that did not satisfy the entrepreneurs who, through Confindustria, asked the government to reintroduce the tax relief in the previous form, with the transversal support of the political forces.

The executive, however, has partially corrected the shot (here the latest news in Maneuver from taxes to bills), raising the 110% deductibility on business costs, direct or indirect, for research and development for the purpose of creating copyrighted software, designs and industrial patents. The maxi amendment also eliminates the prohibition of accumulation between the Patent box and the tax credit for research and development.

But they come again trademarks are excluded from the assets affected by the concession, processes, formulas and information relating to experiences acquired in the industrial, commercial or scientific fields that can be legally protected.

Furthermore, the requirements of those who can take advantage of the subsidized regime are not modified: residents, holders of business income, permanent organizations in Italy of residents in countries with which an agreement is in force to avoid double taxation and with whom it is exchange of information is effective (here we had discussed the reopening of applications for corporate funds).

In order to access the new regime, an irrevocable and renewable option must be presented, valid for five tax periods.