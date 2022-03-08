Path of Exile 2 Everything we know: The free ARPG that will dethrone Lost Ark?

path of exile is one of those great online games that can sometimes slip under the radar of gamers and the media. The Grinding Gear Games title picks up the formula for ARPG What Devil in a model free to play with microtransactions only of cosmetic objects and with two main hallmarks: one skill customization very deep and constantly added content with expansions offered free every three months.

The success of the title has gone to more constantly. The database Steam DB reveals that with each expansion the peak of simultaneous players has grown; on february 2022, with the launch of the latest expansion, the record of 158,882 concurrent users was reached. over 26 million people have ever played and almost two million connect every day according to MMO Populations. And even with all this work, the studio is working on an ambitious sequel.

Path of Exile 2 It was announced at the end of 2019, already at a fairly advanced stage of development, and it promises a lot. In the first place because introducing many improvements and ideas that the Australian team has not been able to introduce in the first part without blowing up part of the experience and builds of the players. Second, because it promises to be more accessible for those entering the world of Wraeclast for the first time. And thirdly because the team is not only more experienced than in 2013, but has grown a lot over the years and has the support of the technology giant Tencent, which owns almost 90% of the company.

A great campaign integrated in seven acts

When at some point the sequel is released not be a separate program path of exile we know now, but the title will be updated to include the new campaign, a huge adventure divided into seven acts to be more story-driven than the campaign from the first game. Throughout the journey through the devastated lands, players will find the usual structure in titles of this type: complete main missions and help the people of this world in secondary missions while doing so. we devastate camps and dungeons full of enemies using the combat system that we prefer choosing from a multitude of classes, subclasses, skills and equipment that we must optimize to deal with minibosses and the final bosses.

It will be more of the same, but with many new ideas and the experience of many years of development.

The plot takes place twenty years later of Kitava’s death. Society has been slowly rebuilt, but men have wanted to take the place of the gods and their hunger for power is corrupting Wraeclast once more. The time jump is in keeping with one of the goals of the sequel: to attract new players who are likely to be overwhelmed by the first title and its nine years of updates. Thus, everything begins fleeing from a hanging, and throughout the campaign you will travel in a caravan, a great base of operations that move us from act to act, from one area of ​​this world full of demons to the next.

The curious thing is that the content of endgame from Path of Exile 2 be shared with the one from the first installment. Characters from one campaign and the other will end up in the same Atlas, and indeed the story from the first game will take advantage of some of the improvements made in the sequel. Therefore, the available class archetypes will be the same, but there will be 19 ancestry classes new (subclasses) that offer new ways to play.

Changes to make it both more accessible and insightful

The menus of skill tree and gem system from path of exile has almost become a meme for ARPG fans: they are systems that offer unusual versatility, but at the same time are visually and statistically stunning and require an explanation that the game does not offer. Like many other popular titles (Minecraft, destiny 2, Dark Souls) part of the tutorialization left in the hands of the community through wikis, videos, etc. Here that will change, but in a way that promises to be interesting. The game will have a system that detect if a player is not correctly understanding a key mechanic, and in that case a pop up explanatory. Therefore, the experts will not be overwhelmed with messages tell them what they already know.

Also, there will be a major change in the gem systemwhich is the mechanism that allows customize skills Of the characters. Armor and items no longer have sockets, but are their own skill gems the ones with sockets. Thus, the process manages to avoid having to put aside that cool armor that you just got because it is not compatible with gems, and also gives the possibility of having several powerful main attacks. Also, new gems cannot be socketed into skill gems that are not compatible, and the metagems (which can contain multiple gems) will allow multiple effects to run at once.

It will still be a complex game, but that complexity will be more intuitive.

“The new skill system allows everything that was possible beforebut at the same time it is easier to understand and solves many problems of confusion”, said Chris Wilson, Founder of the studio, in an interview two years ago where he also stated his intention to make the game more accessible to new users: “Path of Exile 2 is a good opportunity for this, but we definitely have to have careful not to water down any system that current players enjoy. Ideally we want path of exile be more accessible while being deeper than it is today.”

Not be the only weight change. The passive skill tree is also being remodeled and the weapon and armor progression it has been recreated (old cosmetic microtransactions will continue to work), but they haven’t released any information on this yet. What they have shown is the metamorphosis: Characters can transform into, say, werewolves, and still use whatever powers make sense for that creature. There will also be new weapons, such as the spearwhich relies on temporary damage buffs, and the crossbowwhich unleashes showers of arrows and projectiles with elemental effects.

New light to Wraeclast

any of the gameplay from Path of Exile 2 that you can see in this article show a game much more showy than the first game, with 2022 isometric perspective action-adventure effects. This is mainly, according to Grinding Gear Games, not the improved textures, to the wide range of new animations nor to the most detailed modelling, but to a lighting system created for the occasion that gives a realistic touch to every meadow, castle, dungeon, cave and graveyard. All this without abandoning those moments when there is no pixel left on the screen without being occupied by dozens and dozens of enemies and magical effects.

But some of the graphical changes will also affect the gameplay. This is the case of the impact of the dates: the player better perceives which ones hit their target and which ones bounce off the stage. And even more so in the boss fights finals and the minibosses. One of them, located in a cavern, creates earthquakes that cause areas of the ceiling to collapse, realistically letting in light, so players must stand in those areas to avoid the impacts of subsequent earthquakes. Another, in a camp, take part of the barricades to launch them and even disassemble a bell to hit to the player, which shows that the scenarios are very interactive.

The game looks great, but it will be necessary to see if so much effect does not affect the visibility of the action.

The beta could arrive in 2022

Path of Exile 2 is drawn as a clear contender to the coming devil 4 (which will come out in 2023 at the earliest) and the success of the moment: Lost Ark. However, it will take time to see it, as the developers anticipate a beta for sometime this year, but they do not put their hand in the fire for the date. And as for platforms, it is not entirely clear either. Obviously it will come out in pcand at the time of the announcement the intention was to publish it both in the latest generation consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X, which were unannounced at the time) as in PS4 and Xbox One, but it remains to be seen if the versions of the last generation still stand. But fans of the first game can rest assured, as until launch they will continue to add expansions to path of exile with the usual rhythm of three months.