Pathfinder Kingmaker is today’s gift, Prey arrives tomorrow

Also today Epic Games has kicked off a new promotion thanks to which all players will be able to download a game for free for 24 hours and the free title of the day is Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition.

For those who do not know what it is, let’s talk about the role-playing game with isometric view that edited by Chris Avellone and set in the Pathfinder fantasy universe. To redeem the product just log in to the Epic portal, visit the product page and purchase it for 0 euros.

Here is the complete list of minimum and recommended requirements:

Minimum

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit or higher

Processor: Intel Celeron 1037U @ 1.80GHz

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Video card: Intel HD Graphics 3000

Storage: 30 GB of available space

DirectX compatible sound card

Recommended

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit or higher

Processor: Intel Core i7 CPU 920 @ 2.67GHz

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video card: ATI Radeon HD 5770 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M

Storage: 30 GB of available space

DirectX compatible sound card

Looking carefully at the banner that covers the cover image of tomorrow’s game, it is impossible not to guess what the title of tomorrow’s free game is. In fact, the gift card shows small logos whose shape is the same as the helmet of the protagonist of Prey, the small Arkane pearl, which as anticipated by the leaks will be downloadable for free for only 24 hours.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on our pages you will find the Pathfinder Kingmaker review.