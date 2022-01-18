“Pathological Narcissist”. The actor’s replica

During the thirty-fifth episode of the GF Vip there was a confrontation between Nathalie Caldonazzo and Alex Belli. Here’s what happened.

Alfonso Signorini returned to air on Monday 17 January with the thirty-fifth episode of the sixth edition of Big Brother Vip. A particularly awaited episode, during which there was a confrontation between Nathalie Caldonazzo and Alex Belli. Here’s what happened.

Nathalie Caldonazzo, the thirty-fifth episode of the GF Vip

During the thirty-fifth episode of Big Brother Vip there was a confrontation between Alex Belli and Nathalie Caldonazzo. The latter, we recall, used words towards the actor that did not go unnoticed. In particular, he defined it “pathological narcissist” And “Mentally ill“.

Nathalie Caldonazzo on Alex Belli and men

Also referring to Alex Belli, Nathalie Caldonazzo said: “I’ve met men like that, I’ve been with a person like him, in my opinion Alex reflects 100% the figure of the pathological narcissist“.

Nathalie Caldonazzo, the actor’s replica

Alex Belli for his part replied: “I invite you to give a weight on words, since we don’t know each other. I am not mentally ill and pathological narcissist: you must have respect for a person you do not know, who is very far from these adjectives.

I invite you to apologize “.

La Caldonazzo, referring to the history between Delia and Alex, then underlined: “I have watched you a lot, I have followed your whole story. (…) It’s not about love, the 3 wonderful years you spent you canceled by coming here. Don’t trust him “.