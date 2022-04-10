Pati Chapoy attacked Gussy Lau for exposing an affair with Ángela Aguilar: “It’s treason”

Pati Chapoy gave her opinion on Ángela Aguilar’s relationship (Photos: Instagram)

Angela Aguilar appeared in a video a couple of days ago where she mentioned feeling violated because some images of her with her new romance, Gussy Lau, were made public, a man who is 15 years older than her.

Being very affected by the situation, his colleagues in the middle soon sent him all the support to the singer of hits like There where they see me, your blood in my body either What did she give you?

Such was the case of Pati Chapoy, who in windowing He decided to give his position on the matter and was against the actions carried out by Gussy Lau.

Everything happened during the evening program, where the presenters began to discuss the strong controversy of Ángela Aguilar. Given this, Chapoy remarked in the first instance that she did not agree with the relationship, but this It wasn’t because he didn’t want the regional Mexican singer to find love.but that his partner had handled the situation very badly.

“The girl did very well, I agree (…) Gussy Lau is washing his hands of the video”, Chapoy said, referring to both the statement that Ángela Aguilar released on her networks, and the audiovisual that circulated on the internet where the Grammy winner pointed out that the images with the interpreter were leaked because he shared from his close friends in Instagram a moment with her but that “someone” of his contacts must have made the information public.

In this sense, the drivers began to discuss and agreed that if the couple had agreed that they would keep everything private, the fact Gussy Lau I would have put information about Ángela and about him on networks, it was not correct, because that had not been the agreement.

“It’s treason.” Pati Chapoy said without further ado.

It should be remembered that after Angela’s statement, Ana Barbaraa great friend of the Aguilar dynasty, was another of those who soon reminded the 18-year-old that a scandal did not define her person.

“I love you and you are a queen with a very beautiful soul, and most importantly, you trust because you are good! And that is the greatest treasure a human being can have!” she wrote from Instagram the band singer.

In the audiovisual shared on social networks, the youngest singer of the Aguilar dynasty mentioned that she felt very despondent about how the events had unfolded, because she felt that her privacy was seriously violated.

“I feel sad, disappointed, I can’t believe I’m making this video; my soul hurts...Some photos have been circulating with which I have not agreed that they should come out… I feel violated, I feel violated of the possibility of me having my own privacy, of being able to decide on my life, my body, my image, “he denounced in a clip.

About the images broadcast, Ángela said she had trusted a person who made her feel disappointed, since the images that circulate not only affect her in her private life but also in the workplace.

“It has affected me financially and in terms of love, not to mention, what face can I give my family?…Although I did not agree, I put myself in a position, in this position, and that was completely wrong. my part; and that was my mistake”, Angela explained.

