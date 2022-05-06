Entertainment

Pati Chapoy is confronted by a woman in the middle of the mall

In the middle of the mall!, a woman confronted the famous driver of windowing Pati Chapoy, this while she was enjoying an afternoon of recreation and relaxation with one of her collaborators and friends.

Ernesto Hernández Villegas, who was the person who accompanied Patricia Chapoy Acevedo On that occasion, he was the one who shared the unfortunate facts in his column, indicating that it was he himself who defended the producer.

The friend and collaborator of the information manager of Ventaneando pointed out that he and Daniel Bisogno’s boss were shopping in a mall when they decided to take a break and go for a coffee, it was at that moment when the unpleasant thing happened.

Ernesto pointed out that the woman, who was accompanied by a child and her partner, a foreigner, began to scream when she saw Pati Chapoy assuring that the country is as it is because “of that woman” and continued in strong words for the driver of television.

Pati Chapoy is confronted by a woman in the middle of the mall. Photo: Instagram.

The reality star and her companion decided to ignore the woman, hoping she would just continue on her way; however, the opposite happened, as she continued to approach them and with strong words.

Seeing the situation, Hernández was the one who started the discussion with the woman, defending Pati Chapoy and fell into his game, this person’s partner tried to control her, but also earned some words and continued with his “show”.

Chapoy’s collaborator assured that some people who were in the place approached the entertainment expert to protect her at a distant table and that he decided to leave the woman talking and retire to continue the day quietly with the famous.

Apparently, the woman continued to say strong words to her partner, which is why the foreigner simply took the child and left the place, leaving the woman alone, probably taking it out on someone else.

