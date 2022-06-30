Patient and confident, Putin comes out of wartime crisis mode

At the beginning of his war against Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin from Russia seemed tense, angry and even disoriented.

He spent days out of the public eye, threatened the West with attacks nuclear and lambasted the Russians against the war as “scum”.

But in June a new Putin has emerged, much like his pre-war image: relaxed, patient and self-confident.

In a meeting with young people, he casually compared himself to Peter the Greatthe first emperor of Russia.



Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with journalists after the Caspian Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Sputnik/Dmitry Azarov/Pool via REUTERS.

Addressing an economic conference, he dismissed the idea that sanctions could isolate Russia and boasted that they were hurting the West even more.

And on Wednesday, he walked, smiling, across the runway of a sun-baked airport in Turkmenistan, stripping off his suit jacket before getting into his Russian-made armored limousine to head to a meeting. summit of five countries.

It was Putin’s first trip abroad since the invasion of Ukraine, and his first multi-day trip abroad since the pandemic, an apparently counterprogramming. calculated for the NATO summit in Spain, where Western nations announced a new strategic vision, with Moscow as the main one. adversary.

Putin also sent a message to Russians and the world that despite the fighting in Ukraine, the Kremlin is getting back to business as usual.

The trip was the last step in a wider transformation of Putin that has become evident in recent weeks.

He is telegraphing a shift from wartime crisis mode to the aura of a calm, paternalistic leader who protects Russians from the dangers of the world.

It suggests that Putin thinks he has stabilized its war effort and its economic and political system, after Russia’s initial military failures and an avalanche of Western sanctions.

“The initial shock wore off and things turned out not to be so bad,” said Abbas Gallyamov, Putin’s former speechwriter, describing the president’s perspective.

But the change in Putin also illustrates that he is reverting to his old instincts in trying to disguise the risks that still loom:

a Ukraine that shows no signs of giving up the fight; an extraordinarily united and expanding NATO; and a fragile calm on the home front where the consequences of sanctions and the domino effect of war death and destruction are still playing out.

“He understands that his legitimacy is based on being strong and active, acting and winning,” continued Gallyamov, now a political consultant living in Israel.

“The paralysis and the absence of public display are like death to him. So he has mastered himself and now he is trying to do this.”

The key to Putin’s message this week is that Russia’s global isolation is far from complete, and that statements at the NATO summit, a determination to back Ukraine and strengthen the alliance’s eastern flank, they are of little concern.

Putin’s trip to Central Asia was notable not only because it was the first time he had left the country since the invasion began on February 24, but also because he has been taking extraordinary precautions against the pandemic.

After flying to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Tuesday to meet with the country’s President Emomali Rahmon, Putin spent the night there, the first time he is known to have spent the night outside Russia since January 2020.

On Wednesday, Putin flew to Turkmenistan for a meeting of the leaders of the five countries surrounding the Caspian Sea, which also include Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Iran.

The summit had a practical meaning because Russia is trying to expand its influence in the economically vital and energy-rich region, while seeking to fill the power vacuum left by the US withdrawal from nearby Afghanistan.

But the summit also held symbolic importance for Putin’s audience at home, offering a split-screen view of diplomatic activity and the russian soft power just as Western leaders were meeting in Madrid.

Putin presented two handmade sabers and a Ural chess set to Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, the eccentric former leader of insular Turkmenistan who was celebrating his 65th birthday; at the meeting with Caspian leaders, Putin called for more regional cooperation, including a Caspian film forum.

Putin later held a brief news conference for the few members of the press accompanying him, dismissing the notion that his invasion of Ukraine had failed because it led to Sweden and Finland seeking to join NATO.

A Western-allied Ukraine, he insisted, would be a much greater threat than the two Nordic countries.

He also investigated the physique of Western leaders, responding to a joke from the prime minister Boris Johnson from Britain this week about being photographed bare-chested as Putin has been.

“I think this would have been a disgusting sight, in any case,” he said.

At the beginning of his war against Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin from Russia seemed tense, angry and even disoriented.