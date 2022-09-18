Patient in Florida could not pass gas or defecate

Patient was unable to pass gas or defecate after a failed colostomy procedure. GETTY IMAGES

A Florida doctor performing a surgical procedure on the wrong end of a patient’s colon erred, resulting in the patient being unable to pass gas or defecate, according to a Florida Department of Health administrative complaint against the surgeon. .

Dr. Scott Zenoni, a physician from Melbourne, has been licensed to practice in Florida since Nov. 26, 2013, according to state records. Dr. Zenoni is Board Certified in Surgery and Critical Care Surgery by the American Board of Surgery.

An administrative complaint is the first step in a disciplinary process that can end with either a letter of concern or a license revocation. Since this is the first disciplinary action against Zenoni’s license, any punitive action would likely only consist of an assignment to attend medical education classes on errors in surgery, along with a letter of concern or a fine.

Zenoni did not respond to an email from the Miami Herald asking for comment.

The complaint states that the patient “MW” went to a hospital on September 30, 2020, with a wound in the sacral region that was not healing and “was exacerbated by contamination with feces.”

The surgery Dr. Zenoni performed on October 8, 2020 was to be a “colostomy procedure that would divert fecal vapor and allow the wound in the sacral region to heal.”

However, “During the procedure, Dr. Zenoni mistakenly diverted the wrong end of the patient’s colon.”

Due to this error, the complaint states, MW “was unable to pass gas, had no bowel movements, and her colon became swollen.”

A CT scan revealed the problem 12 days after the operation. The complaint states that Dr. Zenoni performed a second surgery to correct the error and fix the problem on October 21, 2020.

