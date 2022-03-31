Patient insults two general practitioners, reported

«A new attack on medical and health personnel, in this case operating on the territory, and even if verbal, must absolutely be condemned and reported as, moreover, it has been done. On this front, Ulss 4 will continue to support all its staff, both directly employed and under agreements “. To announce yet another episode of violence against medical and health personnel is the general manager Mauro Filippi.

The fact dates back to a few days ago, when a person went to group medicine in via Guaiane in Noventa di Piave, verbally attacking two general practitioners, heavily insulting them. The doctors alerted the police but upon their arrival the person, assisted by one of the two professionals, was gone.

“The municipal administration is in solidarity with the doctors who are victims of this attack, and condemns the incident without half measures – declares the mayor of Noventa di Piave, Claudio Marian -. These facts must absolutely be denounced. As far as we are concerned, we have already met with doctors to see how to improve their safety even more. Any type of problem cannot justify aggression against those who work to treat us, even if this is verbal “.