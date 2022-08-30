Patient presents a rare Masson’s tumor in the neck region

(A) Coronal helix T2 HR FSE; (B) Axial T2 shaking. A The 43×30×49 mm formation with lobulated contours is closely related to the muscle layers (circles). Photo: Provided by authors of the case through the publication.

The tumor Masson’s, or also known as intravascular papillary endothelial hyperplasia (IPEH), is a rare, benign vascular process that comprises approximately 2% of vascular tumors of the skin and subcutaneous tissue.

In this pathology, intravascular vegetating hemangioendothelioma or Masson’s pseudoangiosarcoma, this entity must be differentiated from other neoplastic lesions to avoid unnecessary treatments.

A IPEH in the neck is an extremely rare scenario, with only 5 reports of anterior neck mass and 7 cases of lateral neck injury, only one of which was an external jugular vein aneurysm. Reportedly, the location of the intravascular papillary endothelial hyperplasia in the supraclavicular region it is rarely reported.

Precisely the clinical case This type of scenario was recorded in a 24-year-old woman who was receiving medical attention for a non-traumatic and non-painful mass in the right supraclavicular region.

ultrasound revealed a heterogeneously hypoechoic mass -a mass of low-density lesions- with intense vascularization.

MRI showed a formation with lobulated contours and closely related to the muscle layers of the serratus anterior muscle, which is located in the inner part of the shoulder musculature.

The patient underwent complete removal of the mass. Histopathological examination showed a demarcated lesion with numerous small papillary structures. The papillae had hyalinized hypocellular nuclei covered by flattened endothelium.

While the case holds that immunohistochemical analysis showed endothelial positivity for CD34 and CD31, characteristics that are typical of IPEH.

The authors of the case conclude that it is important to differentiate malignant tumors such as angiosarcoma, a rare cancer that originates in the cells that line blood vessels or lymphatic vessels, because the prognosis and treatment are totally different.

