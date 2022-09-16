Patient safety – Health and Wellness

On September 17, World Patient Safety Day is celebrated, proclaimed by the World Health Organization (WHO) with the aim of ensuring that health care does not cause harm to any person, AIM recorded. The theme for 2022 is: “Medication Safety” and the motto “Medication without harm”, AIM found.

Today, deaths and injuries to people still occur in the world due to health care itself, whether due to errors, lack of investment or lack of a culture of patient safety. Incorrect or late diagnoses are one of the most frequent causes of harm to patients.

Infections contracted in hospitals also affect approximately 10% of those hospitalized. This circumstance can be avoided with good hand hygiene.

In 2020, patient safety was compromised by the global COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the challenges facing healthcare workers.

Campaign 2022: Medication Safety

The World Health Organization (WHO) carries out annual campaigns to celebrate World Patient Safety Day, with the aim of disseminating information on various issues related to patient safety about this essential topic for the health of patients. people.

For 2022, the campaign theme is “Medication Safety” and the slogan “Medication without harm”. Everyone in your life will take medication to treat or prevent a health problem. However, sometimes medicines can cause serious harm if they are not stored properly, if they are prescribed or taken incorrectly, or if they are not sufficiently controlled.

Some facts about patient safety

It is estimated that around 143 million people in the world are harmed each year as a result of unsafe hospital care. Most cases occur in low-income countries.

As a consequence of the lack of patient safety, around 2.6 million deaths occur annually in the world.

Four out of ten patients in primary care services are harmed. 80 percent of these cases are preventable.

The lack of patient safety causes a hospital expense of 15 percent of the budget.

How can patient safety be improved?

It is about generating a culture of safety in the health field and for this, all behaviors that try to reinforce this safety will be important. For example:

If you are a patient or caregiver, always be involved in your care, ask questions, communicate with the doctor or nurse. Explain your medical history, although it is assumed that they may already have it at the hospital or outpatient center.

If you are a healthcare professional, encourage patients to be involved in their own care, promote a culture of safety, encourage open communication with the patient and their families.

Political leaders must direct their investments to patient safety, as this ultimately reduces healthcare spending. In addition, this investment saves lives and builds trust. Patient safety must be a national health priority.