Patient who reported sexual abuse at Hospital La Victoria would have suffered a clavicle fracture due to blows from a nurse

The controversy continues over what happened at the La Victoria Hospital, in the town of San Cristóbal, south of Bogotá, where a nurse sexually abused at least 11 psychiatric patients when they were in a high state of sedation.

The abuses were made known on the night of April 1 when the nurse Jorge Enrique Pérez was found in a room with several of his patients and one of them had his pants and underwear at knee height.

The alarms went off inside the medical center when Esperanza (name changed for security reasons), one of the patients who was inside that same room, began to scream and hit Pérez to try to defend the other woman and to ask for help. to the rest of the medical staff.

What Esperanza never imagined is that, instead of receiving help for what was happening, she was attacked by one of the hospital nurses as if she were defending Pérez. and not to abused patients.

WEEK He exclusively learned that Esperanza never received medical attention at the time due to the blows she received for defending her roommate and, after what happened with the nurse Pérez, her family decided to take her out of the hospital. On Tuesday, April 19, Esperanza returned to the La Victoria hospital for a psychological appointment, but while in the hospital he reported that his shoulder hurt a lot and they ordered an X-ray and the diagnosis was a possible clavicle fracture.

As explained by Wilson, Esperanza’s brother, that clavicle fracture was the product of the blows that the nurse dealt him the night that Pérez was found abusing the other patients.

“My sister was hospitalized in the mental health unit of La Victoria Hospital and she noticed the suspicious behavior of the nurse. On the day of the events, my sister pretended to be asleep and watched when the nurse approached a patient to try to grope her, but the patient reacted, so he approached another patient and proceeded to lower her panties and make her have sex. oral, when my sister saw it, she got up and attacked him defending the victim, but when the nurse arrived, instead of being in favor of my sister, she was in favor of the nurse and assaulted my sister, grabbed her arm and twisted it back, “Wilson assured WEEK.

Esperanza’s brother continued narrating the events: “My sister, as the days passed, when the effects of the drug wore off, she began to feel pain in her shoulder and each day the pain grew stronger. On Tuesday (April 19) at 6:00 am, my sister arrived with her daughter at La Victoria Hospital, in order to attend a psychology appointment. They treated her and she expressed her shoulder pain and they sent her to the emergency room, they treated her for general medicine and ordered an X-ray, the orthopedist saw her, the diagnosis was a possible clavicle fracture and he ordered a CT scan.

According to Wilson, this CT scan should be done at the Santa Clara Hospital, “but my sister has been at the La Victoria Hospital since Tuesday and nothing has been ordered for the procedure because there is no space at the Santa Clara, but they don’t let her either.” leave for her to come home, warning that if she leaves, she misses her turn.”

Wilson also denounces that his sister was forced last night to sleep in a room with six male psychiatric patients, “I don’t think so, it’s unpresentable,” he said.

WEEK He asked the Ministry of Health for explanations as to why they have not treated Esperanza and the reason why the aggression she received from the nurse was never disclosed, but at the time of publishing this news, she did not give an answer.

The response came from the Central East Subnetwork 30 hours after the information on the patient was requested. However, as soon as the news was made public by SEMANA, Esperanza was attended to immediately.

The Subred explained: “The patient was hospitalized between March 28 and April 4 in the mental health area of ​​the Victoria Hospital, this day she was discharged without any type of medical news that referred to discomfort in any of her limbs. , corroborated by shoulder x-rays that do not show any sign of injury”.

The entity added that “the patient returns to the Victoria emergency services on April 19, 2022, indicating discomfort and pain in the right shoulder; She is hospitalized, treated by orthopedics, psychiatry, psychology and again different X-rays of her shoulder are performed, ruling out any type of injury or fracture. On April 21, the study is completed with a CT scan of the right shoulder and chest, which confirms the total absence of fracture and/or trauma to her limb”.

Nevertheless, Wilson assured WEEK that at no time did Esperanza receive the X-ray or the results of the CT scan physicallyso he continues to distrust the result that the doctors gave him and in the next few days he will take his sister to a private orthopedist to confirm whether the diagnosis they gave him is correct or not.

Now, faced with the possible aggression that Esperanza received from a nurse on the day of the events, the Subnetwork only stated: “the nursing staff of the subnetwork applies the protocols established for mental health patients, which is not classified as physical abuse.

Wilson confirms that his sister was assaulted by a nurse when she tried to alert the sexual abuse of nurse Pérez.

It should be remembered that on April 12, a judge issued an arrest warrant against nurse Jorge Pérez. The Metropolitan Police of Bogotá announced a reward of 20 million pesos for information that allows the location and arrest of the nursing assistant whose whereabouts have been a mystery for a week.