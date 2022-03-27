Patient with thyroid gland disorder presents unusual myocardial infarction

A Puerto Rican patient barely two weeks postpartum and diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder.

a patient A Puerto Rican woman just two weeks postpartum and diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder of the thyroid gland presented an unusual cardiac clinical picture without even a cardiovascular history to support it.

The 37-year-old woman arrived at the Manatí Medical Center (MMC) emergency room two weeks after giving birth with symptoms of chest pain associated with sweating, nausea, dizziness, shortness of breath, and with a medical history of Graves’ disease, which is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism developed during pregnancy, which did not respond adequately to medications, Dr. Yesenia Fuentes told Medicine and Public Health (MSP).

Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disorder that leads to an overactive thyroid gland, which occurs when the defense system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.

“The levels of cardiac enzymes were elevated and the electrocardiogram showed changes corresponding to a myocardial infarction. In addition, the levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and thyroid-stimulating antibodies (TSAb) were abnormal,” explained Dr.

The patient’s symptoms were chest pain, shortness of breath, nausea, sweating and headache after two weeks of giving birth.

The patient underwent cardiac catheterization where a stenosis was observed. severe coronary artery left with no evidence of a obstruction by an atherosclerotic plaque. Due to low risk factors and her age, the patient was managed medically.

This case is precisely an atypical one in the literature, since it is rarely described as Graves’ disease. If it is not properly controlled, it can reveal an unexpected cardiac clinical picture, especially in a patient young man with no history of disease cardiovascular.

“This case was rare as the presentation of Graves’ disease can be complicated by a heart attack without disease cardiovascular disease in a young woman who went into labor two weeks ago and this is not common for it to happen”,

“There are few cases described with the characteristics that our patient has, this contributes to the scientific literature and encourages more studies to be done in this regard,” said Dr.

“As health providers, our goal should be to control the function of the thyroid gland during pregnancy to reduce the risks of having an acute coronary syndrome. As if a pregnant or postpartum woman presents with chest pain, a TSH sample should be considered,” concluded Dr.

Statistics of the described condition:



Hyperthyroidism developed during pregnancy: 0.2-0.7% and 95% are due to Graves’ disease

Heart attack during pregnancy and postpartum: pregnancy increases the risk of 3 to 4 times more compared to a non-pregnant woman.