Patient without gallbladder discovered, congress case – Medicine

He did not have a gallbladder, an “absence” perfectly camouflaged by a segment of the colon that took its place. The case of the patient without gallbladder was proposed and illustrated to the board of experts of the European Association for Endoscopic Surgery which selected him for the 17th World Congress of Endoscopic Surgery held in Barcelona. The case was discovered by surgeons at the Lanciano hospital (Chieti), who underwent laparoscopic exploration of an eighty-year-old patient, taken in care for colic after having previously been diagnosed with stones in another facility. The discovery took place in the operating room by Federico Selvaggi and Simone Di Russo, who thus verified that it was a rare clinical condition, usually asymptomatic, known as gallbladder agenesis.

“The incidence rate of this malformation due to the absence of gallbladder is very low, between 0.01% and 0.04%. The preoperative diagnosis is very difficult and the ultrasound examination of the abdomen, indicated as a first level study, has a low sensitivity – say the two surgeons – In our case the ultrasound examination erroneously identified as gallbladder a portion of the transverse colon that had adhered to the hepatic bed. The diagnosis of gallbladder agenesis is most often reached during surgical exploration. Also in ours case, thanks to the minimally invasive techniques of exploratory laparoscopy, it was possible to diagnose agenesis of the gallbladder, avoiding complications affecting the biliary tract “.

In Barcelona the case of the patient without gallbladder was illustrated by Selvaggi together with Massimiliano Cinalli of the "D'Annunzio" university who contributed to the work, presented in the "best videos" session with the title "Gallbladder Agenesis with dysmorphic cyst: a diagnostic laparoscopic challenge ".