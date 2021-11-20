Patient zero? At the Wuhan market

A new American study on the origins of Covid-19 links the first known case of infection to Wuhan’s Huanan market, where wild animals were also sold, and postpones the date on which the disease manifested itself by eight days to what until today is considered “patient zero”, taking it from 8 to 16 December 2019.

The journal Science summarizes the study, published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), carried out by virologist Michael Worobey, professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Arizona. According to the latter, the first known case of Covid-19 is that of a market seller, who allegedly fell ill on 11 December 2019 and not a man, who has never had ties with Huanan. This would definitively erase the speculations made since the beginning of the pandemic, of a virus created in the laboratory. While there is no definitive evidence, the new information appears to link the virus to an animal origin.

In the study, the virologist analyzed the cases reported by two hospitals before the alert was issued: infections were largely linked to the market, and those that were not, however, concentrated in its vicinity. “In a city of 11 million people, half of the first cases are related to a place that is the size of a football field,” commented The New York Times. It becomes difficult to explain the model, if the virus has not started on the market ». Thesis also supported by Peter Daszak, one of the members of the WHO team, who visited Wuhan in early 2021 to investigate the origin of Covid. “The date of 8 December – he told the New York Times – was a mistake”.

To arrive at these findings, the study drew on a myriad of sources and provided an overview of the pivotal events that occurred between December 2019 and January 2020 in Wuhan. The chronology connects the first cases to the Huanan fish market, where live animals were sold. For Worobey there would have been a species leap of the virus from the same to man. But sadly, no live mammals from Huanan were screened for SARS-CoV-2 related viruses, and the market was closed and disinfected soon after. Despite this, for the American virologist most of the first symptomatic cases were related to the western section of the market, in which animals known to be susceptible to coronaviruses were caged. “While it may never be possible to recover related viruses from animals if they have not been sampled at the time of emergence,” the study conceded, “conclusive evidence of an origin at the Wuhan market from infected wildlife can be obtained through analysis.” spatial models of early cases and further genomic data. Data, including SARS-CoV-2 positive samples from the Wuhan market, as well as through the integration of additional epidemiological data. The prevention of future pandemics depends on this effort ”.