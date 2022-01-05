“Patient zero from Cameroon, 67 infections”

Not even time to deal with Omicron, which may already be time to deal a new threat. Last November twelve people in the South of France tested positive for an atypical variant of COVID-19. Scientists who identified it already have sounded the alarm, certifying it as a “new variant of the virus”. Patient zero had returned from a trip to Cameroon, information that has suggested to experts that the infection may have come from the African country. Currently the new virus has been detected in 67 Covid patients hospitalized. The fear is that it may be more virulent than the current ones. All case studies are currently underway.

New variant of Covid, it comes from Cameroon

Experts who isolated the variant, belonging to a program supported by the French government, say they have identified it well “46 mutations”. The variant was given the name B.1.640.2. Its presence was first detected by the experts of the IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille, last December.

A nouveau variant COVID-19 à été détecté à IHU Méditerranée Infection issu de patients de Forcalquier. The a été baptisé variant IHU et déposé sur GISAID sous le nom de B.1.640.2. pic.twitter.com/Rh3klIxy0w – IHU Méditerranée Infection (@IHU_Marseille) December 9, 2021

The World Health Organization, as well as other bodies, have been advised of the existence of this new variant and studies are underway to ascertain the case.