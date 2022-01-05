World

“Patient zero from Cameroon, 67 infections”

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Not even time to deal with Omicron, which may already be time to deal a new threat. Last November twelve people in the South of France tested positive for an atypical variant of COVID-19. Scientists who identified it already have sounded the alarm, certifying it as a “new variant of the virus”. Patient zero had returned from a trip to Cameroon, information that has suggested to experts that the infection may have come from the African country. Currently the new virus has been detected in 67 Covid patients hospitalized. The fear is that it may be more virulent than the current ones. All case studies are currently underway.

New variant of Covid, it comes from Cameroon

Experts who isolated the variant, belonging to a program supported by the French government, say they have identified it well “46 mutations”. The variant was given the name B.1.640.2. Its presence was first detected by the experts of the IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille, last December.

The World Health Organization, as well as other bodies, have been advised of the existence of this new variant and studies are underway to ascertain the case.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Lukashenko’s threat: stop gas for Europe. But von der Leyen confirms the sanctions

November 12, 2021

I get drunk so I exist: the sad New Year that is celebrated every weekend – Primocanale.it

3 days ago

He’s an unvaccinated who got reinfected

2 weeks ago

Dies of a paracetamol overdose, hospital accused. “Laura weighed only 36 kg”

November 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button