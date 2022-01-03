World

“Patient zero from Cameroon, 67 infections”

Photo of James Reno James Reno33 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Not even time to deal with Omicron, which may already be time to deal a new threat. Last November twelve people in the South of France tested positive for an atypical variant of COVID-19. Scientists who identified it already have sounded the alarm, certifying it as a “new variant of the virus”. Patient zero had returned from a trip to Cameroon, information that suggested to experts that the infection may have come from the African country. Currently the new virus has been detected in 67 Covid patients hospitalized. The fear is that it may be more virulent than the current ones. All case studies are currently underway.

New variant of Covid, it comes from Cameroon

Experts who isolated the variant, belonging to a program supported by the French government, say they have identified it well “46 mutations”. The variant was given the name B.1.640.2. Its presence was first detected by the experts of the IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille, last December.

The World Health Organization, as well as other bodies, have been advised of the existence of this new variant and studies are underway to ascertain the case.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno33 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Passenger infected with Covid dies on a plane: it is not clear how he managed to get on board

November 3, 2021

China shuts down its cargo ship tracking system – Corriere.it

November 24, 2021

Afghanistan, Kabir Haidary and his family rescued in Sanremo. Ilfattoquotidiano.it told the story of the former collaborator: “Thank you Italy”

1 week ago

Libya, traffickers spread photos of migrants in detention centers on social media: ‘For families to see them and pay the ransoms’

November 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button