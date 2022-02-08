Patients in psychiatry? Too many that are related. «Rights violated once in 5» – Corriere.it

from Paolo Riva

The phenomenon of mechanical restraint is still too widespread in the wards. The national campaign against snares for the sick and the government draft to overcome the practice

Elena Casetto, Giuseppe Casu, Franco Mastrogiovanni, and, most recently, Wissem Ben Abdellatif. They are all people whose death linked to the practice of mechanical restraint. Casetto died in a fire in the psychiatry ward ofBergamo hospital, where she was hospitalized, tied up. Casu, atCagliari hospital, missed after being blocked for seven days. All ‘hospital of Vallo della Lucania, Mastrogiovanni died in the bed to which he had been tied for 87 hours. Finally, last November, the recently arrived Tunisian citizen Ben Abdellatif who died after being contained for many hours, both at the hospital in Ostia and at San Camillo in Rome. These cases are the most serious, but there widespread practice in Italy. And, precisely because of its negative effects, many ask for it to be overcome. In concrete terms, mechanical restraint uses physical messengers, such as laces and belts, to limit a person’s movements. It is used to prevent physical harm to the patient or others, and healthcare professionals who choose to use it should use it only in emergency situations, as a last resort. Yet, a scientific article by psychiatrist Vittorio Ferioli estimated in 2013, in acute psychiatric wards in Italyan average of 20 restraints take place for every 100 hospitalizations. If we consider that, according to the latest available data for 2019, there were 96,510 admissions to psychiatry in one year, this is not a few cases. According to the National Bioethics Committee, for, restraint in itself represents a violation of the fundamental rights of the person and, for this reason, it must take place only in situations of real need and urgency, in a way that is proportionate to the concrete needs, using the least invasive methods and for the time necessary to overcome the conditions that led to use them.

The European Court The Committee expressed its opinion on the issue in 2015, but last December also spoke on the issue European Court of Human Rights. Thanks to the appeal of a fourteen-year-old who was tied to the bed for seven days, the court put Italy under surveillance on this practice for the first time, requiring the government to answer questions about the phenomenon and on the existence or not of protocols. A court ruling could lead to what it has been asking for for some time … and you Untie it immediately, the national campaign for the abolition of mechanical restraint in psychiatry promoted by Mental Health Forum and supported by numerous realities of civil society. The use of swaddling clothes, of restraint beds, which survived the closure of the asylums, is the clearest and most scandalous proof of what the image of the dangerous madman is still alive. In many of the places of the cure it is linked but everything is done not to talk about it. Except when the accident happens. Like the dramatic ones by Casetto, Casu, Mastrogiovanni and Ben Abdellatif.

The doors open And yet, there are companies that are able to cure patients without having to tie them up. Since 2006, the Club Spdc – No Restraint which brings together the Psychiatric Diagnosis and Treatment Services (Spdc, in fact) who do not use restraint and keep the doors of their wards open. There are twenty-one memberships and they range from Trento to Grosseto, from Terni to Matera, from Caltanisetta to Ravenna, Parma, Modena and Mantua. Not to mention Trieste, the city where Franco Basaglia operates.

Remembering Basaglia Right in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a conference of the Spdc – No Restraint was held last November. The initiative, entitled Towards services free from restraint, was organized between Trieste and Gorizia, a symbolic choice, since it was in Gorizia, in 1961, that Basaglia placed the problem of people tied up in an asylum. The revolutionary psychiatrist refused to endorse this practice with his signature as a doctor. And I don’t sign, he said, ideally starting the path that led in 1978 to law 180, which was responsible for the closure of the asylums. Over forty years later, restraint is widely regarded as a remnant of that asylum culture that he wanted to overcome. A draft agreement drawn up by the Ministry of Health, for the definitive overcoming of mechanical restraint in all places of mental health in a three-year period. The document contains seven recommendations: it was drawn up in June and the opinions of Municipalities and Regions are now awaited.

