Patients line up for up to four days for care at the Hospital de Clínicas y Salud assigns three oncologists

Page Seven Digital

To obtain a card and be treated at the Oncology Unit of the Hospital de Clínicas, in La Paz, a group of patients waits in line for up to four days and stays to sleep nearby, regardless of inclement weather. Given the situation, the Ministry of Health ordered the assignment of three oncologists.

“I arrived on Saturday night to ask for a token, it’s for my wife. We have lined up and among those of us who are there we have respected them and finally today they will give me a file, after four days, ”said one of the people who spent the night in the place, in contact with Unitel.

“I have been sleeping since Sunday afternoon, since 3 o’clock, it is for me because I am very delicate. We ask that they give us more chips, in vain we have come daily to ask for chips,” said an older adult.

Cancer patients waiting to get a token. / Photo: Ministry of Health

You can also read: They diagnose 25,000 new cases of cancer a year

Another of the people said that they have to stay to sleep in the place because there are only seven cards that are delivered in the morning and another seven at night, so they have to be attentive and thus ensure that they are treated in Oncology.

The Minister of Health and Sports, Jeyson Auza, arrived at the Oncology Unit on Wednesday to verify the conditions of care and demanded that the Government of La Paz assume its role in this case. He said that two medical oncologists and a surgeon specializing in oncology were assigned to improve care at the Hospital de Clínicas.

While answering questions from journalists, a person who was waiting in line approached the authority to complain about what they have to go through to get a place and be served.

You can also read: Every year, 60 children are hospitalized for cancer in La Paz

“We have been sleeping for a long time, they have forgotten about us, it seems that there are only patients with covid and these diseases?”, he told Auza.

To which the authority replied that they not only came with promises, but with solutions: “We are coming with two oncologists so that they are no longer assigned only seven cards, but that at least each doctor should attend to a certain number of people and we have two specialists. That will not be temporary because we are going to assign items for these two medical oncologists and a surgeon to solve this.