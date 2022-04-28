Patients with CNS cancer can now be treated at the El Alto Nuclear Medicine Center

Patients of the National Health Fund (CNS) who suffer from some type of cancer can now be treated at the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy of El Alto, after the signing of the agreement between the General Manager of the institution, Heland Tejerina Silva and the director of the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN), Hortensia Jiménez Rivera.

After the authorization of the CNS Directory, for the signing of the document, the agreement was signed on April 22, given the high rate of cancer cases and since the National Government has declared the fight against this disease as a problem health priority to mitigate, due to the high rate of sickness and death.

For this reason, the agreement establishes, in its most outstanding parts, that cancer patients will have access to nuclear medicine services, external and internal radiotherapy (high dose rate brachytherapy) in the network of Nuclear Medicine Centers.

To expedite the procedures for admission and care at the Nuclear Medicine Center, the CNS will send patients their respective service order and/or reference sheet, duly authorized by the treating physician, in addition to the Health Management.

While ABEN is committed to providing quality care, warmth and dignified treatment, with specialized personnel; In the same way, it will grant the appropriate conditions for diagnosis and treatment, in addition to sending the physical and digital report of the patient to the treating physician and to the General Management.

According to data from the CNS, in the 2021 administration, the institution treated 392 patients in radiotherapy, 53 in brachytherapy and 431 in nuclear medicine treatment (scintigraphy, scintigraphy and others), through agreements, service purchase modality and reimbursement.

(With information from the CNS)