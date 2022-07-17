Patients with hypothyroidism at increased risk of Alzheimer’s

The risk is increased more in people receiving thyroid hormone treatment.

Researchers suggest that thyroid function tests should be performed on adults who show impaired memory. Photo: Shutterstock.

Patients with hypothyroidism may be at increased risk, compared to the general population, of developing dementiaespecially if they receive therapy with thyroid hormoneaccording to a recent study published in Neurology.

The research consisted of analyzing the medical history of approximately 8,000 adults, with an average age of 75 years, who had recently been diagnosed with dementia.

After adjusting for some health and demographic factors that might be influencing the result, people who had or had hypothyroidism still had an 81% increased risk of developing dementia than the general population, the researchers note.

In addition to that, those patients receiving substitution treatment with thyroid hormone multiplied by three the risk of those who were not with that treatment.

Based on the foregoing, the authors conclude that thyroid function tests should be performed on adults who show impaired memory or other signs of dementiaand highlight the importance of identifying disorders of the thyroid and to restore the function of this gland as soon as possible in order to reduce the risk of several different medical conditions, including dementia.

Previously, there were already indications that pointed to a relationship between the disorders of the gland thyroid and the risk of suffering dementia. In fact, in recent decades, the effect of the thyroid hormones T3, T4, and thyroid-stimulating hormone had been explored. thyroidespecially as it manifests itself in the hypothyroidism subclinical. However, so far the results in this regard have been inconclusive.

In those countries with diets rich in iodine, the prevalence of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism it is between 0.2% and 1.3% and between 1 and 2% respectively, affecting mostly women. Furthermore, the incidence tends to increase with age, reaching 7% in the population group between 85 and 89 years of age.

It should be noted that no association was found between hyperthyroidism and the risk of developing dementianor between the hypothyroidism occurred as a result of a treatment to stop hyperthyroidism and dementia.

Source consulted here.