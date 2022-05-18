Pato Borghetti fears for his marriage due to Macky González’s sensual dance

In the morning broadcast ‘Venga la alegría’ this Monday, the host Patricio Borguetti suffered an uncomfortable moment thanks to a sensual dance that the also host Macky González gave him in the ‘Gánale al Capi’ section, where they did fitness dances to the rhythm of different musical genres.

It all started when the former participant of Exatlón approached Pato to dance, who did not understand very well from what to the dance that macky did, and less when the famous one jumped on him and hung on him, Added to this, the high-performance athlete she started doing sit-ups hanging from him, but he squatted down and it was harder for him to do the exercises well than macky.

However, the other drivers were very surprised at the action of Macky and Duck, so they tried to cover up the action and at the end of the section, Pato approached the cameraman to ask viewers for their help in finding a new home. or someone to give him shelter for a couple of days.

Then, Macky tried to justify what happened and assured that she asked Pato for permission to do the sit-ups and she was somewhat embarrassed at the ridicule of her other colleagues, although she did not want to be left with the thorn of not having done the sit-ups well and asked for the help of another colleague. “I think he didn’t know the concept of abdominal.”

On this occasion a production assistant came to his rescue, whom They asked him if he had a partner and he assured that he did not, so that Macky would no longer cause conflicts in other families. The athlete hung from the young man’s torso, only with her legs without him holding her and began to do push-ups.

Yes ok, the public decided that the winner of the dance contest had been a tie, Cap gave the victory to Macky and his abs, generating laughter from the drivers, although it was not until behind the scenes that Pato again expressed his feelings and regretted that they had to end 11 wonderful years of relationship with his wife and mother of his children, in such a way.

Although all the comments were jokes and mockery towards macky, Flor Rubio also collaborated and confirmed that Macky never explained to her what they were going to do, since she only told Pato to get hard. to support your weight.

“If someone can give me accommodation, that’s fine…I’m going to miss my children. Thank you for everything, I love you very much, I will miss you. It’s over. It was good while it lasted, 11 years, I was a father, I had two children with her, I’m going to miss her.” commented Pato Borghetti.