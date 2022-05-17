Pato Levy claims to be happy that his mother has privacy, but he doesn’t want details!

Patrick Levi, 53 years old, the youngest son of Talina Fernandez, of 77, us He talked about the courtship that The Lady of Good Saying lives next to Mr. José Fernández80, with whom It’s been four months of romance.

In addition, he revealed to us some details of his mother’s relationship and was happy that he had found love:

-Pato, how do you see your mother so in love?

“Happy, José is 80 years old and my mother is 77. José is a well-mannered and educated being, he says ‘excuse me’ and ‘good afternoon’ and he studied at a good school, he is a little man%&$ and he has been very happy to my mom. For me, who is her youngest son, the one who lives with her, who has breakfast, lunch and dinner with her, the arrival of José is a salvation.”

-How do you take care of each other?

“For example, the other day José tripped and got mad$%&# on the edge of the bed, he had a black eye as if he had been hit by Kahwagi, and another day my mom went on her buttocks, she fell because she has no strength in her legs and José didn’t stop her, but he kept her from hitting a wall on her head. You already know that starting at 75, any bump can get complicated, so that she is accompanied and that she is with him, I love it and she is fascinated by it”.

-What does she say about this relationship?

“She likes it so much that in the program we have, Blah, blah, blah, my mom starts telling about José’s kindness as a lover.”

-Really?

“Yes, he tells it at full volume and says: ‘N’man, he found my G-spot’ and I think: ‘wow, don’t go telling that! I’m glad that at your age you have sex and orgasms, but the last thing I want to know is how many licks they found your G’ point, but I love that she is happy.

-What is it about José that not only makes her happy, but you as a son?

“Look, he is not the millionaire with the private plane who invites you to his yacht or takes you on a tour of the Greek islands. He is an 80-year-old man who works with his son, but if he sees that it is necessary to pay for electricity, he takes out his checkbook and pays for electricity in the house where he does not live; If something from the supermarket is needed, José says: ‘How much is it?’ and he pays for it.”

He cares about your mom…

“He’s a guy who takes care of her, looks after her, and who listens to the repetition of the story of Uncle Procopio that we’ve heard 150,000 times.”

-We saw that José gave him a love promise ring, do you plan to marry or live together?

“Look, José lives in an apartment that he rents in Las Lomas, my mom says: ‘She wants to see if he rents the house next door and comes to live closer’ and I: ‘It’s better if he comes to live here, the house, in your room, with you, and the 20 thousand pesos you pay for rent that you put in the supermarket, electricity and gas’”.

-Would you really accept it?

“Yes. My mother at her age and I at mine (53) are seeing it black with the pandemic in economic matters, so everything adds up ”.

And so they keep each other company…

“Exactly, but neither of them wants to take that step of living together, but I’m already convincing them.”

– Why?, what do you say to them? Do you think it is likely that they will?

“Well, I tell them that instead of renting a house to come here. For now they are very happy seeing each other on the weekends, suddenly my mother sends the driver for José on Tuesday so that he stays for Wednesday, then on Thursday he returns and they increase it that way, but they do not decide, “he concluded.