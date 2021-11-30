Patrese: “With Frank Williams it was forbidden to speak English” – Formula 1

Four times from 1990 to 1992 at the end of a Grand Prix, first Mameli’s anthem and then the English one, ‘God save the Queen’, were performed on the podium. Merit of the Italian-British combination formed by Riccardo Patrese and from Williams. The Paduan driver, in fact, began his adventure behind the wheel of a car from the Grove team in the last appointment of 1987 in Australia and then continued until 1992, when Patrese finished second in the World Championship behind the ruler of the season, Nigel Mansell. .

In this five-year period, McLaren dominated the 1988 and 1989 seasons, with Alain Prost’s Ferrari competing for the title from Ayrton Senna in 1990 until the last race. In 1991 ‘Magic’ still got the better of Mansell and Patrese’s Williams, but in 1992 the recovery was relentless. Patrese then ended his career in 1993 at the wheel of the Benetton alongside the rampant Michael Schumacher, but could have landed at Sir Frank Williams’ court well in advance of the 1987 finale. “By 1978 Frank had found a nice sponsor, Fly Saudia. He contacted both me and Alan Jones, my partner at Shadow. Not that we were confident, in that Williams, neither – Patrese’s story joined by The Gazzetta dello Sport – only that even in our team, about to become Arrows, there was initially the idea of ​​racing with only one car, and they confirmed me that I was the young man ”.

A great opportunity for the Italian driver, given that Alan Jones was world champion at the wheel of Williams in 1980, when the first pair of titles in both the drivers and constructors’ standings arrived, the first step towards a showcase that counts today. 16 world titles (seven drivers ‘titles and nine constructors’ titles) and 114 victories. Riccardo Patrese then emphasized a detail that testifies once again how much Frank had theItaly in the heart: “With him I was literally forbidden to speak English, all the time, even when discussing money. And by dint of speaking in 1991 it ended up that he offered me more than I thought I was asking him ”.