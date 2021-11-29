Patric was yellow after two minutes but Orsato grace him
All in all a quiet game for Orsato.
Napoli calcio – All in all quiet direction of the race for Orsato. Here is the slow motion of the Gazzetta dello Sport for Napoli-Lazio:
“A one-way game practically immediately, with Napoli at 2-0 already at 10 ‘, and therefore easy to manage for a veteran like Orsato. To be picky, the referee from Schio could have extracted a Yellow card for Patric, who enters imprudently on Insigne, with his leg not really short. The Spaniard of Lazio gets away with only a verbal reprimand, and being at the first stages of the game, he can also stay. instead remedies Luiz Felipe (he was warned, he will miss Lazio-Udinese), who knocks out Fabian Ruiz at 25 meters on 13 ‘. Shortly after the half hour, Patric finally manages to be booked, after a foul, followed by an altercation, always on Insigne. Cataldi, Di Lorenzo (avoidable entry on Zaccagni), Zaccagni (hard on Lobotka) and Demme in the final enter the group of bad guys.
