Patrice Evra offers solution to Cristiano Ronaldo transfer ‘problem’ to Man Utd

Patrice Evra believes it would be in the interest of Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo to part ways this summer.

After returning to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo rose to prominence by scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances. He has one year left on his contract and a 12-month extension option.

However, the Red Devils’ failure to win the Champions League last season has raised concerns over the striker’s future. It emerged last month that he had asked the club to allow him to leave if he received a suitable offer.

With just one week left until the end of the transfer window, Ronaldo’s future remains uncertain. His agent Jorge Mendes has offered his services to several clubs but only Sporting CP have shown concrete interest so far.

At the same time, Evra stressed the need for Manchester United to settle the 37-year-old’s future quickly. The former Red Devils defender believes Ronaldo’s departure would be the best solution for the situation. He wrote in his Betfair column:

“The Cristiano Ronaldo saga is another question. Will he stay? Will he leave? This created a lot of confusion among fans. He’s still there, the transfer window isn’t closed but I think, knowing Cristiano personally, if he’s not playing he would like to leave. I think it would be best for him and for United.”

Evra played for Manchester United for eight years, between 2006 and 2014. He made 121 appearances for the five-time Ballon d’Or during that time, but was quick to suggest it would be better for him to leave the club.

