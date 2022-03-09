Patricia Ascuasiati, glory of dance, dies

The veteran died this Wednesday, March 9 dancerDominican choreographer and actress, Patricia Ascuasiatiglory of national art.

Franklin Soto, his ex husband and his brother Alejandro Ascuasiati confirmed the death to Diario Libre.

The death of the artist occurred after several days admitted to the General Hospital Health Squarewhere she was taken after being hit by a vehicle in a confusing incident that is still under investigation.

The accident It happened on February 15 and by the your colleague has been brought to justicethe too choreographer and dancer Mary Louise Ventura, whom last Wednesday the Court of Permanent Attention of Villa Altagracia issued three months of preventive detention. This measure will be fulfilled in the Najayo Mujeres prison and on June 7 her case will be reviewed.

Patricia Antonia Ascusiati Domínguez was a dancer and Dominican actress with more than 35 years of artistic career.

Ascuasiati Domínguez accumulated a long career in Dominican dance and theater, and in recent years he ventured into film productions.

His participation in productions such as the film La Gunguna (2015), Detective Willy (2015) and Piedra de Sangre (2016) stands out. Ascuasiati he also produced and directed stage and television shows.

He is recognized for his extensive history in the art of the Dominican Republic, with a professional practice of more than 35 years dedicated to dance, choreography and ballet teaching, in addition to the production and direction of theater shows, national television and as a screenwriter.

Patricia She was a member of the Santo Domingo Ballet, directed by teacher Imgard Despradel, and also directed the National School of Dance from 2004 to 2008. She was a student of teacher Eladia de Cuello.

A life full of important achievements

We highlight some of his most important recognitions:

Resident choreographer of the National Classical Ballet (1994-2000)

Participation in the collection, data recording and writing of the historical documentary book of the Dominican National Ballet.

Director of educational centers: Contemporary School of Dance (1984-1989), Patricia Ascuasiati School of Artistic Training (1994-2005), National School of Dance (2000-2004) and Dance Banreservas (2008 to the present).

Producer, artistic director and/or choreographer of the national events Casandra Awards, Mao 97 National Games, and Romana 99, Athlete of the Year Awards and National Beauty Contest.

Creation and production of the artistic and cultural event La Casa por la Ventana. Editions 2004 Casa La Torre; 2008 Dominican Orange, 8th Anniversary; 2010 In the Four Corners and soon on the bill: 2014 Colonial City.

Patricia Ascuasiati She has been deserving of multiple awards such as the El Dorado Awards and the Casandra Awards.

In 2007, due to the merit of her work and her “…concern for the exaltation of Dominican rhythms and themes…”, the Dominican State declared her National Glory of Dance through Law 41-00.