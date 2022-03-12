Patricia Ascuasiati is fired in Fine Arts between tears and applause

Santo Domingo. DR

Patricia Ascuasiati received this Saturday at the Palace of the Arts the tribute of her friends and colleagues in artistic life who said goodbye to her with heartfelt tears and well-deserved applause after her death on Wednesday at the age of 63.

Milagros Germán, Minister of Culture, spoke between sobs when assessing the contributions and remembering her relationship with Ascuasiati. “Wherever you are, receive our standing ovation forever,” she said. In the end he asked to say goodbye with applause that lasted for more than two minutes.

“Bravo”, exclaimed voices in the crowd at the moving moment.

Discipline, passion and dedication were the words with which Mario Lebron, director of Fine Arts, defined this Dominican glory of dance.

Milagros Germán headed the first honor guard together with deputy ministers, including Giovanny Cruz. So did actors, dancers, choreographers and family friends.

On behalf of the family, Alejandro Ascuasiati, thanked those present and preferred to highlight this day as the celebration of the life of his sister who was born in Santo Domingo on August 24, 1958 with the name of Patricia Antonia Ascuasiati Dominguez.

The Dominican National Ballet starred in the most sublime scene in a deserved performance for a teacher and worthy representative of ballet on earth.

The coffin was placed at the main entrance of Fine Arts, where flowers were placed at the end and an inevitable cry resounded in the room of someone who expressed his feelings in this way.

An audiovisual of some moments of life hung at one end of the place to remember the artistic immensity of the dancer, choreographer, producer, actress and patriot.

At 10 o’clock her body was carried to the hearse amid prolonged applause, one of those loving ones that she received for more than 40 years on stage.

“Patricia was always in an achievement project because there are people in art that we dream of, but she was always in a project to be realized because she was tireless,” Giovanny Cruz told reporters at the exit.

His body was taken to the Blandino Funeral Home, where it will be cremated by family disposition.

+ Of the tribute. Also in honor were Marinella Sallent, director of the National School of Dance; Alina Abreu, director of the Dominican National Ballet; Edmundo Poy, director of the National Contemporary Dance Company; Maritza Reyes, director of the National Folkloric Ballet and Gracielina Olivero (Fine Arts teaching advisor).

“We are gathered here for a very special reason, the untimely departure of a national glory. A woman who, with her great talent, elevated our country to the top with her dedication, passion, love and dedication to the continuous cultivation of the arts “, the veteran broadcaster and journalist Napoleón Beras welcomed at the beginning of the great tribute.

Then he added. “Our great star Patricia Ascuasiati, to whom today the Ministry of Culture has the honor of paying the most deserved tributes for her merits and her great contributions to the enhancement of national art and culture.”

+ Fine Arts Message