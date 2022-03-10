Patricia Ascuasiati: the dance has stopped “while her spirit rises to infinity”

Santo Domingo. DR

Patricia Ascuasiati’s steps on the Dominican dance stage will not be limited by death. With her earthly departure, she enters the eternal glory and the historical memory of a country that since yesterday has not stopped revering her for her artistic dimension.

“His death means great pain, dance loses one of its most emblematic figures. That world in constant movement, which is dance, has stopped for a moment, while her spirit rises to infinity, but your imprint will remain forever, ”her friend Carmen Heredia, former dancer and former Minister of Culture, wrote. .

Like the feeling of Doña Carmen, there is a collective lament in the Dominican cultural sector, especially in the generations that inherited Ascuasiati’s teachings as a dancer and choreographer.

“Patricia, you wrote part of the history of our dance and that will be forever”, expressed the dancer Mónika Despradel. And she recalled “the moments we lived together in La Casa Por la Ventana, the execution of the Book of the National Ballet, origin and trajectory, the 25 years of the National Ballet with the revival of Mande, and the piece with the Founders, Postscript Letters with the letter from the hero Fernandez Dominguez and so many other things we did together will always be in my heart”.

His colleague Alina Abreu, another example, this is how she carries it in her heart: “Today I remember you smiling, dancing, enjoying when all your illusions were captured on my walls and my soul. Today I stay with your art, your teachings. Fly high my teacher and friend, mother of dance, may your warrior soul continue to shine beyond the earthly plane.”

Ascuasiati is defined by professionals in the area of ​​dance as a tireless creator and passionate artist who, in addition to excelling as a dancer and choreographer, was an actress and teacher, a guide to various academies.

“Dance has been my job, my everything, the most pleasant activity and my emotional therapy”, Ascuasiati said in April 2019 in an interview published by the newspaper El Nacional.

The veteran artist stood out since the 1980s as part of the second generation of Dominican dance, which knew how to keep up the ascending continuation of that first corps de ballet promoted in the middle of the 20th century by “La Madame” Magda Corbett, who arrived to the country in December 1947 from Hungary to teach the first steps to a whole litter of professional dancers in the Dominican Republic.

In addition to dance, during her life she showed an unconditional attachment to her homeland and did not have the need to study outside of Santo Domingo, where she was born, to become a star dancer.

“I wanted to study abroad and my parents made me understand that here or anywhere I was going to be what I was going to be,” he said in April 2017 to the program “Only for Women” hosted by Zoila Luna on Zol FM.

Even in the summers she chose to stay and receive the teachings of “great teachers” who came to Santo Domingo: “We grew up here with the best.”

your artistic consciousness and her personal honesty motivated her to teach and even sacrificed her own permanence in dance by allowing new talents to occupy positions like the one she held in the Dominican National Ballet. Because of her youth, she “understood that she had to get out of line.”

Ascuasiati died on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, due to trauma caused by an accident, on February 15, in which his friend Marylouise Ventura was involved. The dancer is also serving three months in preventive detention in the Najayo Mujeres prison, awaiting trial for the event.

The wake will be Friday or Saturday and acts of honor will be held at the Palace of Fine Arts, his relatives reported.

Her brother Carlos Ascuasiati reported yesterday that they were in the process of donating the organs so that she “can continue living” in other people.