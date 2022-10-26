Patricia Bolaños and her illustrated New York

What is the most surreal thing that has happened to you in New York?

If there is something hooking about New York, it is that something is always happening to you. Take the subwayfor example, is an absolute riot of fantasy, it never disappoints. On any given day, in your car you can find a guy with a boa constrictor around his neck while a rat scampers on the floor forcing attendees to get on their seats. It is an infinite source of inspiration.

meet up celebrities always has a surreal point. I have anecdotes with celebrities whom I admire like Steve Buscemi, Sarah Jessica Parker, or Bill Murray. But the most absurd, unexpectedly, was when I painted a mural for a movie whose protagonist was an illustrator. No one told me the role was going to be played by Amanda Seyfried until I ran into her. on the film set.

Interior of ‘New York is the thing’.Mont Ventoux

When filming ended, the mural disappeared. I asked a production girl and she told me: “The producer liked it and has taken it home.” The producer was Trudie Styler, Sting’s wife. I asked the girl stammering “Tru-tru-trudie? And Sting? He nodded.

A couple of days later, I searched the internet for Trudie’s email to ask her if it was true, thinking that she would never reply. The next day I had an email from her thanking me. The mural was already being enjoyed by her seven grandchildren in one of her houses. Now, every time she walked past her apartment on the High Line, I fantasize about him hanging there.

And the most beautiful?

The most beautiful thing has been everything I have learned and traveled since I arrived here. I was very lost for three years, running around like a headless chicken. I found calm in drawing and it ended up becoming my profession. Today I feel very lucky for having been able to take advantage of all the opportunities that came my way.