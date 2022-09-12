Patricia Janiot leaves Univisión and concludes “the last newscast of my journalistic career”

Patricia Janiot resigned from Univisión, where she joined in 2018 after being a star figure on CNN en Español from 1992 to 2017 and everything indicates that she ended her career in television news.

“Different personal reasons, but above all family reasons, gave me greater certainty of making this pause along the way, and that decision coincided with the company’s plans,” said the presenter of “Univision Noticias”.

His reflection: “I have pondered this moment for months: the night I would present, and I dare to assure it, the last newscast of my journalistic career, which is already quite long of close to 40 years on television. With Univision it was an appointment of almost four years from Monday to Friday that ends at midnight, well tonight ends my appointment with you.

The 58-year-old presenter and winner of an Emmy award has a long television career that began in 1987 on Colombian television, presenting the news program Criptón, and in 1990 she joined the US network Univisión.

On January 27, 1992, he joined the CNN network. and during her last ten years in that company she was the main presenter in Spanish.

At CNN, he was in charge of coverage that ranged from wars, terrorist attacks and regional crises to presidential elections, political summits, papal visits and natural disasters.

Since 2003, Janiot was the sole anchor of CNN en Español’s stellar newscast, “Panorama Mundial”, winner of the Emmy Award in 2014.

Starting in 2016, he also hosted the Sunday news program “Our World” until it left CNN in 2017.

+ Admission to Univision

In 2018 he joined Univisión and now “I say goodbye with the illusion of being able to meet them again in another project and on another route, and with the gratitude of having shared a few days with a first-class team, and with the loving technical team behind cameras, and that make it possible for you to see us every night, all of them, my co-workers, the directors of the channel, and all of you who received me daily in your homes, thank you very much, it is time to return to home, and see you soon”.

In addition to her journalistic work, Janiot is president of the Colombianitos charity, whose mission is to help low-income children who have been affected by violence in Colombia.

Before joining journalism, Janiot ventured into modeling, participating as Miss Santander in the National Beauty Contest in Colombia in 1983, winning the representation of her country at Miss World 1984 and being among the 15 finalists.?