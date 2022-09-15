Patricia Janiot revealed the causes that led her to withdraw from Noticiero Univisión

Ángela Patricia Janiot left millions of her loyal followers and viewers speechless with the announcement of her retirement from the famous News Univision. The presenter said goodbye to the cameras after five years of being involved in the informative project, located in Miami.

Her work as the host of the international chain’s project impacted a varied audience, which applauded her performance in different conferences and various important events in the world. The last news that the Colombian covered was the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with September 8 closing in that format.

Before the announcement of his retirement from the media, the questions began to circulate on digital platforms, so Janiot decided to speak out on the matter and clarify the true family reasons that led her to say “goodbye” for a while to her job as a presenter.

According to a video that the celebrity posted on her official Instagram and Twitter accounts, the journalist expressed all her gratitude to those who expressed their love and affection over time, in addition to the support that came through these virtual scenarios.

“I owed you this message of thanks for those beautiful words you have written me in recent days, messages of encouragement, congratulations, thanks, admiration and good wishes. I appreciate them very much, I value them greatly, they have moved me, they have moved me, especially in this important stage of my life, thank you from my heart”, affirmed the Colombian in the clip.

According to Patricia Janiot, the main reason for leaving her job was her family and her romantic relationship with her husband. Because of the commitment that she acquired with Univisionhe had to move to another city and completely get away from his loved ones.

Despite she struggled to convince her partner to travel with her, she did not succeed and she had to stay alone in Miami.

“The truth is that the family reasons are due to the fact that my husband and my son live in Atlanta, my daughter lives in Los Angeles and I live in Miami. My change to Univisión meant that I moved to Miami and I could not convince my husband who accompanies me to move too”, reported the presenter in the content, which already adds thousands of reactions from her followers.

“We had been going back and forth between Atlanta and Miami for five years and this was already unsustainable, this family relationship was very difficult”, He added, emphasizing that although he tried to cope with the situation, things did not work out and it was not feasible to continue their marriage at a distance.

Finally, the journalist pointed out that she received a wave of comments and concerns related to her alleged return to Colombia to work on a new television network. However, this was false, since she already had her attention focused on new personal projects.

“Some alsoand they imagined that by saying that it was time to return home, as I said in my last farewell message, it meant that I was going back to Colombia or that I was going to work with some other television network. The truth is that I want to take a break to focus on personal projects in which I have been working”, Janiot clarified, assuring that he will take time from the media.

The Santanderean said goodbye to her fans and invited them to stay connected through social networks, where she would be sharing a bit of her life and her work.

“I hope that we continue to be connected, that we continue to talk to each other and follow each other on a daily basis as we have been doing for the last few years. Thank you and see you soon, ”she concluded.