Patricia Janiot reveals why she left Univisión ‘And now what?’ – People – Culture

And now that? That is what Patricia Janiot wonders, after announcing her retirement from Univisionone of the most important networks that generates informative and entertainment content for Latinos in the United States.

From CNN to Univision

The Colombian is a benchmark on television. Many remember her for being the anchor for 25 years of CNN news programs. That earned her an Emmy nomination for being the face of the ‘World Panorama’ space.

Not only was she a host, she also worked as a columnist, producer and, of course, a reporter. He came to do the journalistic coverage of events such as the terrorist attacks against the Twin Towersin New York, the Israeli presidential elections, the Palestinian conflict from the Gaza Strip and the presidential elections in the United States.

However, in 2018 he changed houses and established himself at Univision. According to what he revealed to EL TIEMPO, he did not leave CNN because of an economic issue, but because of a proposal that Daniel Coronell had made to him to be the head of important investigations.

“I only have gratitude for CNN. I spent more time there than I lived in Colombia and than I have spent with my family, and they helped me have a balance between family life and work,” he said at the time.

Colombian journalist Ángela Patricia Janiot. Photo: Claudia Rubio – Archive / TIME

Why did you leave Univision?

The change to Univisión meant that I moved to Miami and I couldn’t convince my husband to come with me.

Now, at 64, he decided to give his life a new turn. Through a video on her social networks, the journalist thanked all her followers who have sent her messages and missed her on the screen.

In addition, he took the opportunity to give them an explanation as to why He will no longer be in front of the cameras making the news known to his countrymen. According to her she said, everything is due to personal reasons.

“My husband and my son live in Atlanta, my daughter lives in Los Angeles (United States). The change to Univision meant that I moved to Miami and I couldn’t convince my husband to come with me, to move too,” she commented.

So he was constantly traveling since 2018 and maintaining a long-distance relationship. But she got tired. The issue seemed untenable to him, so he preferred to give priority to his family over his work.

What will he do?

In the first place, he clarified that he will not return to Colombia for the time being. The communicator from Bumangues does not yet know her destiny, but she did make it clear that she hopes to focus on her personal brand.

“The truth is that I want to take a break to focus on projects I have been working on. I hope to do so and be able to announce them in the coming months. I will have news for you. See you soon,” he concluded.

