Patricia Sánchez: The situation of Guadalupe Llori is insurmountable | Policy | News

National Assemblywoman Patricia Sánchez, who is part of the group of legislators who call themselves rebels from the Pachakutik caucus, considers that the situation of the president of the Assembly, Guadalupe Llori, is insurmountable, that her actions guarantee that the votes in the plenary are favorable to Government policy.

The legislator affirms that this group of assembly members puts the new line on important issues and that the Union for Hope (UNES) caucus coincides in the vote.

What happened to Pachakutik, why was the bench broken or divided?

I would say that it is not exactly a break, because the 25 assembly members who make up the caucus continue to recognize ourselves as Pachakutik, some invoke the issue of diversity more and allow dissent that is not in line with the ideological line of the movement, and those of us who have called ourselves rebels have ideological and political consistency.

But what happened, Assemblyman?

As of October 2021, we began to face very critical issues within the Assembly, since we had passed the issue of ICSID, Convemar and then came the issue of the Pandora papers, but that was blocked.

Who blocked it?

That was blocked by the president herself, Guadalupe Llori. Then Pandora arrived at the Guarantees Commission where we achieved, in just one month, a report that allows citizens to be accountable for what was happening on this issue that directly involved the President of the Republic.

What is it that aggravated the crisis in Pachakutik?

The peak of the crisis is reflected with the urgent economic law, that is, the tax reform, where Pachakutik proposed not to hit the popular classes, but the vote was heterogeneous. There is a government plan that is being supported, from the National Assembly, by a wing that is unconditional to the proposals.

Who leads that wing?

Specifically, in these last votes it has been the President of the Assembly who has had a direct relationship with the President of the Republic; and then, she guarantees that these votes are favorable to the government’s policy.

Since December, have you been unaware of the coordination of the bench and have you distanced yourself from Guadalupe Llori?

We recognize the leadership of Rafael Lucero, and Mrs. Guadalupe Llori within the caucus is one more within the 25 members.

If you recognize Rafael Lucero as bench leader, then the problem is Guadalupe Llori?

Guadalupe Llori is not responding to the ideological and political line of the movement.

But she is president of an entire function of the State and not of Pachakutik.

Exactly, but if the vote is directed from the presidency of the Assembly, then it is no longer the natural expression of the political forces, but there is a specific direction towards where they want to lead.

Does she want to lead the decisions of the Assembly in favor of the Government?

That is the problem, and that is what we do not accept.

And how many are you, the so-called rebels?

At the moment we are eight Pachakutik comrades who are not going to follow Llori’s political line. Without our votes, there is no such majority.

Why don’t they attend the calls of the leader of the Marlon Santi movement?

We are not attending the caucus because in those meetings they only give direction on how to vote. There is a call for Marlon Santi for March 7 and we are going.

Are you closer to Correismo than to Pachakutik himself?

I would say that UNES coincides with the vote of the eight Pachakutik rebels, since we are setting the new line on issues such as Pandora and tax reform.

Do they accuse you of playing the game of Correismo?

Not at all, Correismo feels identified, that’s why it votes like this.

So, did you draw the line to propose an evaluation of Guadalupe Llori?

That’s right, we have proposed after the tax reform went through the ministry of law, because Mrs. Guadalupe Llori swiftly did all the paperwork to send the law to the Official Registry. The next day, we presented the repeal and the CAL got involved when it had to qualify the project.

In this case, did Guadalupe Llori respond to pressure from the Government?

Yes, because the repeal projects kept them saved and we asked for changes in the order of the day. We perceive that the CAL, at least, must be investigated and for this we want to form a commission.

And in that intention there is no going back?

That’s right, there is no going back, the president of the National Assembly has created those conditions of demanding an evaluation to review the conduct of the CAL. The problem is that the president has confused the role of the Assembly, which is the counter-power of the Executive and not an adjoining department that has to liquefy all the laws.

What can save Guadalupe Llori from dismissal?

Honestly, I do not believe that Mrs. Guadalupe Llori can be saved, because the faults have been committed and there is evidence. This is insurmountable. (I)