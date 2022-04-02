Patrick Demarchelier, iconic photographer in the fashion industry, dies at 78

// By: Stephanie Fink

Fri April 1, 2022

Photo courtesy of the artist

When the biggest artists and personalities in the creative industry die, it’s always a shock, especially for those who are genuine fans of their work. Patrick Demarchelier, one of the fashion industry’s foremost photographers whose work helped define fashion and the celebrities he photographed, passed away yesterday at the age of 78. His death was announced through his Instagram profile, however, we still do not know the cause.

You may not know him by name, but you have surely seen the photographs he took of Princess Diana, although he was most famous for his work in Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. To the point where in the epic movie and fashion bible, The Devil Wears Prada, there is the famous quote: “Get me Patrick!” Referring to Demarchelier. Although it never came out there, the one that did come out was in the first film by sex an the city (2008).

Patrick knew how to take the simplest photographs perfectly, which strangely enough can be the most difficult. He had the power to make attractive women look beautiful and beautiful women look real. Ease and elegance are what distinguish his work. “I like to take the pictures before people get too self-conscious,” Demarchelier told actress Keira Knightley in an Interview magazine interview. “I like to be spontaneous and take a shot before the subject thinks too much about it.”

Born in 1943, Patrick Demarchelier grew up in Le Havre, France. With no formal training in photography, he began photographing his friends and moved to Paris at the age of 20, although he made his career in the United States. His work as an assistant to Hans Feurer, a Swiss photographer who worked with Vogue, caught the magazine’s attention, and he began his relationship with her even before he arrived in New York in 1975.

Demarchelier’s rise in magazines coincided with the appearance of supermodels and celebrity covers, and he was an integral part of creating both. He was the one who recommended Kate Moss to Calvin Klein and, in 1999, he did the epic 100th anniversary cover of Vogue, featuring 10 of the biggest names in modeling at the time: Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Christy Turlington, among others.

But Patrick’s work was more than just magazine covers and fashion editorials, he worked with brands like Dior, for which he actually did the book. Dior Couture in 2011; with Ralph Lauren, Chanel and Armani. He made the Pirelli calendar 3 times (2005, 2008 and 2014).

Demarchelier’s work was more than shooting supermodels, perfect faces and magazine covers, it was understanding that beauty lies in the simplicity of capturing the light and essence of people.