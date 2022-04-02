Patrick Demarchelier, Princess Diana’s photographer, dies

It was on March 31 that the family of French photographer Patrick Demarchelier posted on their official Instagram account that Demarchelier had passed away. “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31, 2022 at the age of 78,” his family said in the publication. Patrick was known for photographing the most sought-after Hollywood models and celebrities, but his work became known after he had photographed Princess Diana.

Demarchelier made “Lady Di” an iconic photograph in which the princess appears on a white background sitting on the floor in a white dress. In the picture Diana is wearing a tiara and a pearl necklace and earrings. The young woman looks radiant because her smile in this photograph is totally brilliant. As a fact, after the French photographer took this picture of Diana, he became her official photographer.

A life full of glamor and black and white photographs

According to what was written by his family, Patrick Demarchelier was married to Mía, a woman with whom he had three sons named: Gustaf, Arthur and Víctor. Likewise, the photographer had three grandchildren and before the news of his death, models, artists and Internet users showed their love for Patrick through emotional messages. “I send my sincerest condolences to the entire family. I will always be very grateful to Patrick and after working with him for 20 years, my best professional memories were with him,” said a model named Jessica Diehl. For her part, model Doutzen commented, “It is very sad to hear this, I send my condolences to the family and I hope that the incredible memories we created together with Patrick will be with us for the rest of our lives.”

Finally, Patrick Demarchelier photographed celebrities such as: Scarlett Johansson, Susan Sarandon, Robert De Niro, Claudia Schiffer, Cara Delevingne, Hailey Bieber, Cindy Crawford and Beyoncé. As well as: Leonardo DiCaprio, Anthony Hopkins, Michelle Williams, Bella Hadid, Emma Stone, Kendall Jenner, among many more.