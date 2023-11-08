Patrick Dempsey, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and others: these are the sexiest men of recent years

The American weekly magazine People annually recognizes the sexiest man in the world. This time, the lucky person who gets the honor is Grey’s Anatomy legend actor Patrick Dempsey. Here we show you who has been selected on a weekly basis over the last 37 years.

Many of them are actors and have acted in successful films and series. However they have also chosen musicians and athletes. No matter what profession you are dedicated to, the important thing is that you look very sexy. They were selected:

2023 – Patrick Dempsey

2022 – Chris Evans

2021 – Paul Rudd

2020 – Michael B. Jordan

2019 – John Legend

2018 – Idris Elba

2017 – Blake Shelton

2016 – Dwayne Johnson

2015 – David Beckham

2014 – Chris Hemsworth

2013 – Adam Levine

2012 – Channing Tatum

2011 – Bradley Cooper

2010 – Ryan Reynolds

2009 – Johnny Depp

2008 – Hugh Jackman

2007 – Matt Damon

2006 – George Clooney

2005 – Matthew McConaughey

2004 – Jude Law

2003 – Johnny Depp

2002 – Ben Affleck

2001 – Pierce Brosnan

2000 – Brad Pitt

1999 – Richard Gere

1998 – Harrison Ford

1997 – George Clooney

1996 – Denzel Washington

1995 – Brad Pitt

1993 – Richard Gere

1992 – Nick Nolte

1991 – Patrick Swayze

1990 – Tom Cruise

1989 – Sean Connery

1988 – John F. Kennedy Jr.

1987 – Harry Hamlin

1986 – Mark Harmon

1985 – Mel Gibson

