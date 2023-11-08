Patrick Dempsey, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and others: these are the sexiest men of recent years

The American weekly magazine People annually recognizes the sexiest man in the world. This time, the lucky person who gets the honor is Grey’s Anatomy legend actor Patrick Dempsey. Here we show you who has been selected on a weekly basis over the last 37 years. Many of them are actors and have acted in successful films and series. However they have also chosen musicians and athletes. No matter what profession you are dedicated to, the important thing is that you look very sexy. They were selected: 2023 – Patrick Dempsey 2022 – Chris Evans 2021 – Paul Rudd 2020 – Michael B. Jordan 2019 – John Legend 2018 – Idris Elba 2017 – Blake Shelton 2016 – Dwayne Johnson 2015 – David Beckham 2014 – Chris Hemsworth 2013 – Adam Levine 2012 – Channing Tatum 2011 – Bradley Cooper 2010 – Ryan Reynolds 2009 – Johnny Depp 2008 – Hugh Jackman 2007 – Matt Damon 2006 – George Clooney 2005 – Matthew McConaughey 2004 – Jude Law 2003 – Johnny Depp 2002 – Ben Affleck 2001 – Pierce Brosnan 2000 – Brad Pitt 1999 – Richard Gere 1998 – Harrison Ford 1997 – George Clooney 1996 – Denzel Washington 1995 – Brad Pitt 1993 – Richard Gere 1992 – Nick Nolte 1991 – Patrick Swayze 1990 – Tom Cruise 1989 – Sean Connery 1988 – John F. Kennedy Jr. 1987 – Harry Hamlin 1986 – Mark Harmon 1985 – Mel Gibson