Patrick Dempsey, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and others: these are the sexiest men of recent years

The American weekly magazine People annually recognizes the sexiest man in the world. This time, the lucky person who gets the honor is Grey’s Anatomy legend actor Patrick Dempsey. Here we show you who has been selected on a weekly basis over the last 37 years.
Many of them are actors and have acted in successful films and series. However they have also chosen musicians and athletes. No matter what profession you are dedicated to, the important thing is that you look very sexy. They were selected:
2023 – Patrick Dempsey
2022 – Chris Evans
2021 – Paul Rudd
2020 – Michael B. Jordan
2019 – John Legend
2018 – Idris Elba
2017 – Blake Shelton
2016 – Dwayne Johnson
2015 – David Beckham
2014 – Chris Hemsworth
2013 – Adam Levine
2012 – Channing Tatum
2011 – Bradley Cooper
2010 – Ryan Reynolds
2009 – Johnny Depp
2008 – Hugh Jackman
2007 – Matt Damon
2006 – George Clooney
2005 – Matthew McConaughey
2004 – Jude Law
2003 – Johnny Depp
2002 – Ben Affleck
2001 – Pierce Brosnan
2000 – Brad Pitt
1999 – Richard Gere
1998 – Harrison Ford
1997 – George Clooney
1996 – Denzel Washington
1995 – Brad Pitt
1993 – Richard Gere
1992 – Nick Nolte
1991 – Patrick Swayze
1990 – Tom Cruise
1989 – Sean Connery
1988 – John F. Kennedy Jr.
1987 – Harry Hamlin
1986 – Mark Harmon
1985 – Mel Gibson
