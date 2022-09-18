Patrick Dempsey debuts a new look that leaves everyone in love: His hair is totally platinum

18 Sep 2022 – 4:10 p.m.



The changes are of risky people and the actor Patrick Dempsey seems to have it perfectly clear, since he surprised his fans with a radical change of look.

During Disney’s D23 event, the “Grey’s Anatomy” actor received the title of legend along with his partner Ellen Pompeo (Dr. Meredith Grey), but beyond the award, what left everyone surprised was the hair color of the famous actor.

Dempsey wore her hair platinum, leaving behind her traditional brown hue. The new color made him look like a Disney prince.

Why Patrick Dempsey’s change of look?

Although for many of his fans the new style of the remembered actor of “Grey’s Anatomy” may be just a risky personal decision, it is not about that.

He is preparing to play his new role as racing driver Pierro Taruffi in the movie Ferrari, which is scheduled to be released next year. However, before the production hits the big screen, he has already shown the world what it will look like.

During his speech at the Disney awards ceremony, he presented himself with his totally platinum hair and a little disheveled. She also wore a gray suit and a horizontal striped shirt.

His wife, Jillian Dempsey, He posted a photo on his Instagram account along with a nice message. “So proud of my silver covered husband @patrickdempsey. You are now officially a legend.”

But not everything ends there, because according to Glamor it was precisely his wife who was responsible for the new look that he now wears with great confidence.

The actor also shared a post on his Instagram account to express his gratitude for the recognition Disney gave him. In the same post, he credits her wife for her spectacular new hair color.

