Patrick Dempsey is the world’s sexiest man at 57 by People

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor Patrick Dempsey has been voted the sexiest man in the world at the age of 57.



The actor beautifully flaunts white hair and beard which matches perfectly with the small wrinkles on his face.



Why are mature men and their gray hair increasingly considered attractive but this is not the case for women?

magazine every year since 1985 people recognize which is according to your criteria sexiest man in the world, An honor that has been changing in recent years and that has received fast maturing stars, like Paul Rudd, Idris Elba, Dwayne Johnson, David Beckham or George Clooney. This trend will become stronger with the elections in 2023 Actor Patrick Dempsey is 57 years oldWho has replaced Chris Evans.

What happened to Patrick Dempsey?

“I’m glad they made the decision and it was me this year,” the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor said, where he appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Played the role of neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd in! After the announcement. “I had never even thought of holding this position. so “My ego is fine.” The racing driver also admitted that he will release ‘Ferrari’ starring Piero Taruffi in a few weeks.

the secret of her beauty

Patrick Dempsey has been one of Hollywood’s greatest heartthrobs for years and at 57, he’s still the same. Showing off your gray hair with beauty Having a well-cut hair, which she has always known how to take advantage of to wear youthful, casual and modern styles, which matches wonderfully with her gray hair, is also present in his two day beardNot without being well cared for and profiled.

All said and done, however, the fact remains that Dempsey still looks so good at 57 that he could be voted the sexiest man in the world. A secret: Jillian Fink, his wife, The couple, who have been together for two decades and have three children, form a solid marriage and because of their profession, they have contributed a lot to the actor’s success. it’s fink Is a makeup artist, so she knows very well what kind of care her husband needs To keep your gray hair healthy and face experience wrinkles, but it is also important and natural.

And mature women?

While in men experience is valued, in women these types of lists are no longer made as before, but lists composed of the youngest stars fill the rankings.

Margot Robbie, Ana de Armas, Olivia Rodrigo, Lily-Rose Depp, Dua Lipa… lists in which it seems Only regulatory bodies and stars under 40 years of age are suitable, Beyond that, you’d have to go no further than 42-year-old Beyonce or 45-year-old Zoe Saldana to find women older than that figure. Of course, It seems that women with gray hair can’t be sexy, interesting, or attractive.Because there is no trace of them.