Patrick Dempsey named People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

by

Nov 7 (Reuters) – “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Patrick Dempsey was named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2023 on Tuesday, taking the title from 2022 honoree and Marvel star Chris Evans.

Dempsey, 57, said he was “completely shocked” when he heard the news and thought it was a joke, adding, “I’ve always been a bridesmaid.”

“It’s nice to get the recognition, and definitely blows my ego a little bit, but it gives me a platform to use it for something positive,” Dempsey told People for the cover story.

Dempsey’s popularity has grown over the years, from starring as heartthrob neurosurgeon Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd in nearly 250 episodes of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” to starring as a modern-day prince in the 2007 musical film “Enchanted.” Is.

Dempsey, married to makeup artist and beauty line founder Jillian, is most interested in how his children, 21-year-old Tallulah and 16-year-old twins Sullivan and Darby, will react to his new situation.

File photo: Actor Patrick Dempsey poses during a photocall for the television series

Actor Patrick Dempsey poses during a photocall for the television series “Devils” during the annual MIPCOM television program market on October 14, 2019 in Cannes, France. Reuters/Eric Gaillard/File Photo Acquires licensing rights

“They’ll just make fun of me and pick on me and find every reason why I shouldn’t do it,” he said. “Which is good, they keep me young.”

In December, Dempsey will appear in the Michael Mann-directed biopic “Ferrari,” playing Italian Formula One driver Piero Taruffi opposite Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz.

When Dempsey learned that the film was being made, he took a risk and called Mann to ask for a role.

“I’d been watching this movie for years, so I called Michael,” he recalled. “She taught me that if you really want something, you have to do it yourself.”

Another passion project of Dempsey’s involves the Dempsey Center, which he founded in honor of his late mother to assist cancer patients and their loved ones.

Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Alicia Powell; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

obtain licensing rightsopens new tab

Danielle Broadway covers topics such as movie premieres, celebrity news, Hollywood legal proceedings, theater, press junkets, enterprise stories and more at Thomson Reuters. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English literature from Cal State Long Beach and previously worked at the Los Angeles Times and freelanced at Teen Vogue, USA Today, Black Girl Nerds and other outlets. Danielle won an LA Press Club Award for a Los Angeles Times cover story about the representation of South Los Angeles on the show “Insecure” and a GLAAD Media Award for her work on the episode “Subcultured” of the PBS series about gay rodeos. Are enrolled. She is a member of the Critics’ Choice Association, the Hollywood Critics Association, and GALECA.

Source link

Leave a Comment