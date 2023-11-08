Patrick Dempsey named People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Nov 7 (Reuters) – “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Patrick Dempsey was named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2023 on Tuesday, taking the title from 2022 honoree and Marvel star Chris Evans.

Dempsey, 57, said he was “completely shocked” when he heard the news and thought it was a joke, adding, “I’ve always been a bridesmaid.”

“It’s nice to get the recognition, and definitely blows my ego a little bit, but it gives me a platform to use it for something positive,” Dempsey told People for the cover story.

Dempsey’s popularity has grown over the years, from starring as heartthrob neurosurgeon Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd in nearly 250 episodes of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” to starring as a modern-day prince in the 2007 musical film “Enchanted.” Is.

Dempsey, married to makeup artist and beauty line founder Jillian, is most interested in how his children, 21-year-old Tallulah and 16-year-old twins Sullivan and Darby, will react to his new situation.

Actor Patrick Dempsey poses during a photocall for the television series “Devils” during the annual MIPCOM television program market on October 14, 2019 in Cannes, France. Reuters/Eric Gaillard/File Photo Acquires licensing rights

“They’ll just make fun of me and pick on me and find every reason why I shouldn’t do it,” he said. “Which is good, they keep me young.”

In December, Dempsey will appear in the Michael Mann-directed biopic “Ferrari,” playing Italian Formula One driver Piero Taruffi opposite Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz.

When Dempsey learned that the film was being made, he took a risk and called Mann to ask for a role.

“I’d been watching this movie for years, so I called Michael,” he recalled. “She taught me that if you really want something, you have to do it yourself.”

Another passion project of Dempsey’s involves the Dempsey Center, which he founded in honor of his late mother to assist cancer patients and their loved ones.

Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Alicia Powell; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

obtain licensing rights opens new tab