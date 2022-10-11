Patrick Dempsey tearfully confessed what his time on set with Ellen Pompeo was like

Grey’s Anatomy treated viewers to one of the most romantic and exciting couples of all time: Derek Shepherd and Meredith Grey. Following their time filming together, the actor who played McDreamy, Patrick Dempsey, opened up about everything that transpired on set and what it was like to film the drama alongside the legendary Ellen Pompeo.

Grey’s Anatomy returned to the viewers of the program ABC the desire to believe in love. And she did it hand in hand with two actors who are recognized wherever they go: Ellen Pompeo Y patrick dempsey who embodied Meredith Gray and Derek Shepherd, respectively, in the medical drama. Their chemistry, evident from any point of view, crossed the screen and marked an entire generation.

Patrick Dempsey starred in Grey’s Anatomy until season 11

However, much has been said about the time the two actors shared on the set of Grey’s Anatomy, who allegedly came to fight after an infidelity that Dempsey would have committed against his current wife. Jillian Dempsey. That behavior, according to some sources, was unacceptable to Ellen Pompeo, who decided to put an end to her relationship.

However, in 2020 we got to see a different version of events when the Grey’s Anatomy actors reunited for some special scenes that came with the 17th season of the ABC drama and brought the audience back to the show. In that installment, viewers were able to see a Patrick Dempsey and an Ellen Pompeo who kept their friendship, which was recently evidenced on the red carpet of the actor’s latest film, disenchanted.

So what is the truth of what happened between Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo on Grey’s Anatomy? We will probably never know. However, some statements by the actor about what he thought of the time he shared with his co-star on set could shed light on what they really feel for each other.

Evidently elated, when asked by an Entertainment Weekly reporter what working with Ellen Pompeo on Grey’s Anatomy meant to him, Patrick Dempsey wept and struggled to continue responding. . When he calmed down, the actor expressed that their time together was magical, beautiful. He also stressed that they were like a married couple. “It was 10 years, and it was magical from the beginning. Chemistry right away.”

Patrick Dempsey cried in an interview after being asked what it was like working with Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo also spoke about the actor after his brief return to Grey’s Anatomy between 2020 and 2021. In his statements, he stressed that he had no hard feelings towards him and that he is a wonderful actor with whom they made the best television they could do together.

Despite what the actors have spoken in public, there are strong rumors that Ellen Pompeo was paid five million dollars for not reporting the abuse Dempsey committed on the set of Grey’s Anatomy. A theory that until now seems a bit far-fetched.