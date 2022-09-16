Patrick Dempsey’s makeover that has Grey’s Anatomy fans crazy

Patrick Dempsey spilled the beans behind the reason for his recent hair transformation, and Grey’s Anatomy fans who saw him at the D23 Expo were ecstatic to see their favorite actor so changed.

When he attended the D23 Expo, fans of Grey’s Anatomy they were delighted to see patrick dempsey reunite with his former co-star Ellen Pompeo at the event, where the actors were honored as Disney legends. But some Twitter users couldn’t get over Dempsey’s platinum dye job, and had him cast in all sorts of different roles.

Patrick Dempsey surpassed Grey’s Anatomy and was encouraged to change his look

Patrick Dempsey is still sporting his dark Disney prince hair in the trailer for the fairy tale movie “Disenchanted,” even though his character isn’t royalty. But when he attended the D23 Expo on September 9, the Grey’s Anatomy star underwent a mane makeover that was more Ursula than Prince Eric.

In an interview with Variety, Patrick Dempsey revealed that his much lighter hair color is from his role in the movie “Ferrari” . He plays the Italian professional racing driver Piero Taruffi, known as the “Silver Fox”. Dempsey races cars as a hobby, so he was a natural fit for the role. The actor said that he quite likes his pearly locks, but the reaction from fans has been mixed.

“I’m known for my hair, so this has really excited a lot of people. They don’t know how to accept it. They either love it or hate it.”

Dempsey’s wife, Jillian, is actually a makeup artist and hairstylist, so her opinion was kind of an insider. The couple met when she was cutting Dempsey’s hair, and Jillian created her own pomade for men with thick, wavy locks like her husband’s. She has become one of the most devoted fans of her Roadie brand, and we guess Jillian’s experience comes in handy when it comes to taking care of her new hairstyle.

Patrick Dempsey platinum for his new Disney movie

Ferrari, the new film by Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey has joined Ferrari, the next film from director Michael Mann about the life of Enzo Ferrari, Italian racing driver and businessman, founder of Scuderia Ferrari. In addition to Demsey, Jack O’Connell and Sarah Gadon (via Deadline) have joined the cast.

Dempsey will play Piero Taruffi, O’Connell will play Peter Collins, and Gadon will play Linda Christian. Ferrari will also star Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley and Gabriel Leone. Mann wrote the screenplay with Troy Kennedy Martin, based on the book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine.