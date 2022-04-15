Patrick Lyoya: The video of the murder that reignites the debate on racism and police brutality in the US | International

The images of the body cameras worn by agents in the United States have once again put the spotlight on police racism. This time it was for the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of a white officer after an argument over a traffic stop in a residential area of ​​Grand Rapids, Michigan. The victim, Patrick Lyoya, 26, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, died on April 4 from a Taser gunshot to the head.

In the video, released this Wednesday, it is seen how, after a struggle between the two, Lyoya tries to escape and ends up being caught by the agent who immobilizes him on the ground. The policeman, whose identity has not been disclosed, shoots the African several times with the Taser during the chase. After the last electric shock, to the head and at a very short distance while placing his knee on his back, it is seen how the man no longer responds.

The agent has been suspended from his duties and is on paid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation opened by the Michigan State Police to determine his indictment. But the disclosure of the images has once again reignited the debate about police brutality and racism, an abuse that many Americans consider systemic and that in the spring of 2020 brought millions of citizens to the streets in the midst of a pandemic after seeing in a video the agony and death of an unarmed African American, George Floyd, in Minneapolis, under the knee of a white police officer.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region