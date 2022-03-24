Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs lose star receiver for NFL 2022: Miami Dolphins sign him

After six seasons, where he also won a Super Bowl title, he was finally traded for several picks for future drafts.

The free agency of National Football League (NFL) is shaken at the moment, after one of the most surprising market movements to date became official, because the star catcher Tyreek Hill let Kansas City Chiefs, after six seasons.

The information was confirmed by the insider adam schefterof the chain ESPNand minutes after the news appeared, it was indicated that two teams contacted the Missouri squad to get the player in exchange, something that instantly materialized.

Although the first interested in signing the receiver was New York Jetsfinally the reporter confirmed that the Chiefs reached a full agreement with Miami Dolphins to trade Hill, where not only money is involved, but also future moves in the NFL.

Mahomes and Chiefs lose star receiver for NFL 2022



In the agreement, the Florida squad turned the player into highest-paid catcher in league historywith a salary of $120 million dollars for four seasons, of which $72 million are guaranteed, exceeding what is signed by Davante Adams with the Las Vegas Raiders.

For their part, the Chiefs will receive an important haul from the Dolphins: the 29th first-round pick, the 50th second-round pick and a fourth-round pick for the NFL Draft 2022plus fourth- and sixth-round picks for 2023.