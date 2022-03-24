Patrick Mahomes’ first reaction to learning that Kansas City Chiefs left him without Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs decided to trade Tyreek Hill with the Miami Dolphins and Patrick Mahomes already had the first reaction when he found out that he will no longer have his star receiver in the NFL.

Boom! A new bomb exploded in the offseason of the NFL 2022. patrick mahomes lost its star receiver that led him to play two editions of the superbowl and get a Vince Lombardi trophy. The Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Everything pointed to Mahomes having one of the most fearsome offenses of the 2022 season with Hill, Travis Kelce, and Ju Ju Smith-Schuster. However, in the world of the NFL there is nothing written and in a matter of hours Patrick was left without his best offensive weapon.

The numbers of Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill in the Chiefs speak for themselves. The wide receiver was sought after 493 times by the quarterback, caught 325 passes and had a 65.9% completion rate. 4,531 yards and 41 touchdowns.

“I am happy for Tyreek, he has grown as a man and as a player here in Kansas City. Myself, my staff and our organization appreciate everything he did for our team. This move will also benefit the Chiefs, we now have cap space and draft picks additions to grow as a soccer team. I wish him the best as he moves forward.” Andy Reid said of the Hill trade.

Mahomes’ first reaction to learning that Chiefs left him without Hill in the 2022 NFL

When the NFL world was in upheaval over Tyreek Hill’s bomb trade to the Miami DolphinsPatrick Mahomes had a first reaction with a story that went up to Instagram training in the gym with two emojis of a clock. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s countdown to show what he can do without his star receiver has officially begun.