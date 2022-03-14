Patrick Mahomes is getting married: these are the photos of his wedding

Getty Images

On March 12, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, married in Maui, Hawaii.

Jackson Mahomes, brother of Patrick Mahomes, was Patrick’s godfather according to Jackson’s Instagram post which he captioned “Godfather Type Vibes.” Tyrann Mathieu, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and tight end Travis Kelce were among the Chiefs players in attendance at the wedding. Patrick’s college coach and now Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was also expected to attend.

While we were able to see photos of the personalized beer bottles the couple had made for their wedding, the best photos we have right now are of the two officially getting married.

Mahomes and Matthews wedding photos

Mahomes posted a photo of Matthews and Mahomes shaking hands, with Matthews in his wedding dress and Mahomes in his wedding tuxedo. The caption reads: “Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes.”

Matthews also posted photos of the two on his Instagram account.

Twitter reacts to wedding photos

Twitter users reacted to wedding photos posted by Mahomes and Matthews.

“Finally! Congratulations on finding each other and not letting high school, college, or stardom (and the hate that comes with it) separate you. Hold on to the people who were there before the world knew your name. Many years of happiness for both of you. king and queen of #Chiefskingdom”, wrote a Twitter user.

“Congratulations, Patrick and Brittany. They should spend the next 5 or 6 years just celebrating their love for each other without working. Just focus on each other. This marriage is more important than a silly match. Signed, a Bills fan,” another user wrote.

“Congratulations to Patrick and Brittany, I hope you have a lifetime of happiness. I’m not a fan of Brittany, but I don’t know her. All I see from her is that she is crazy, but I also like crazy women, without hate, ”wrote another user.

“Congratulations! There will be a lot of haters, but ignore them. Sure with your profession you’ve had tons of women who would have liked to date you, but you stayed with the same woman you’ve been with since high school. Much respect for that,” another user wrote.

“Congratulations to both Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes! May God bless you both, always. I hope you live a long, happy and loving life together! Good luck next season too Mr. Patrick!” another user wrote.

“Congratulations! God bless that union. They both look spectacular. May they be happy forever. God guide and save his family. A hug from a big fan from Guatemala. They love them,” another user wrote.

“Congratulations to both of you! Very happy for you two, a great love story,” another user wrote.

“Congratulations to both of you. Enjoy each other, don’t let the media or other distractions affect who you are. They are amazing people. Don’t change who you are!” another user wrote.

