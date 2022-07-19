Patrick Schwarzenegger, Abby Champion’s Relationship Timeline

Discreet love! Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Abbie Champion It’s been going strong since 2016.

After his five months of adventure with Miley Cyrus in 2015, Schwarzenegger was spotted getting cozy with West Hollywood hotspot model Nice Guy. Champion also accompanied the actor to a birthday party for his mother, Maria Shriverbefore We Weekly confirmed the duo’s relationship status in March 2016.

At the time, an insider said We that the couple had been together for “a while”. They went public with their romance soon after.

“Glad I got to spend the last two days with @patrickschwarzenegger 🙌,” Champion captioned a sweet PDA photo with his then-beau after spring break in Mexico.

The couple have kept their relationship relatively private ever since, but Arnold SchwarzeneggerThe son of brought his girlfriend to many family gatherings. Champion even scored a wedding invitation when Patrick’s sister Catherine Schwarzenegger married Chris Pratt in June 2019.

Despite their busy schedules, Stairs star and the Alabama native always make date nights a priority whenever possible. “I think we keep in touch obviously through FaceTime and calls…but it’s really not difficult,” Patrick said. AND! new in September 2019. “Being away from each other so often allows us to appreciate the time we spend together and take full advantage of it. I’m usually so slammed in the week with work and she usually travels, so it makes for super fun weekends for both of us.

The following April, the lovers joined the Schwarzenegger brood for Easter — and had fun with Pratt on social media. After Patrick shared a photo of the dessert he and Champion made for the family, the guardians of the galaxy star begged for the credibility of the photo.

“It’s an amazing image,” Pratt wrote in the comments section. “Who was your photographer? Clearly someone with an amazing eye. Remarkable composition.

Earlier that year, the Midnight Sun the star raised his eyebrows when he apparently flirted with Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Ann Sluss in the comments to his Valentine’s Day post — but he was quick to clear things up. “People were like, ‘Are you two dating?’ I’m like, ‘No, he’s just my girlfriend’s good friend’,” Patrick said exclusively. We in February 2020. “I haven’t watched any of it.”

Scroll down to relive the adults 2 The star’s most romantic moments with Champion: