Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrates his birthday with his family, Camila Morrone walks with friends: celebrities in one click

Camila Morrone took a walk through the streets of New York with a group of friends. The Argentinian-American actress and model set a trend with her look: She wore a white wool sweater that she paired with a thread skirt and accessorized with black shoes, sunglasses, and a chain purse (The Grosby Group)

Family celebration. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger celebrate Patrick’s 30th birthday. To do this, they went to Malibu to eat at an exclusive restaurant and favorite of many celebrities who live in the area.

Lily-Rose Depp was photographed chatting with a friend outside a bar in Hollywood. He wore a transparent white shirt, low-rise jeans and light blue flats.

Heidi Klum went for a very colorful look and showed it off when she arrived at the recording studio of “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena. The model and presenter chose a printed shirt inspired by the world of fashion and paired it with a skirt, buccaneers and animal print purse.

Taylor Swift enjoys a night out in New York. He went to dine at an exclusive restaurant with Greta Gerwig, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern. To do this, she chose a black dress which she paired with her leather shoes and purse and a gray checkered jacket.

Kylie Jenner was photographed leaving a work meeting at an office building in Beverly Hills. She wore a white top with a gray skirt which she paired with her long stockings that covered up to her feet. And she wore black leather shoes which she paired with her purse. He was also wearing sunglasses

shopping day. Katie Holmes visits the most exclusive stores on Fifth Avenue in New York. Later, she met a friend to go to lunch: for this, she wore a white thread sweater with wide black pants, which she paired with her chain purse and patent leather shoes.

Emma Roberts went out to eat with a friend: the two met at La Poubelle in Hollywood and then took advantage of the high temperatures that come with the night and headed back to their respective homes. The actress wore a black dress which she teamed with her purse and Texas boots

shopping day. Kendall Jenner visited the most exclusive stores on Fifth Avenue in New York and set a trend with her look: she wore a gray cotton T-shirt, blue satin pants and a yellow trench coat.