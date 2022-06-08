Patrick Schwarzenegger, the saga continues

Let your first surname be schwarzenegger and that it runs through your veins kennedy bloodWell, your mother’s uncle was JFK himself, he puts things on a plate for you, a lot; but that doesn’t mean you don’t have to work on it a little bit. patrick schwarzeneggerthe son of arnold schwarzeneggerbodybuilding legend (seven-time Mr. Olympia) and action movie star in the 1980s and 1990s, as well as the 38th Governor of California from 2003 to 2011, and also the offspring of the NBC presenter and niece of the 35th President of the United States , Mary Shriver, began to follow in his father’s footsteps in the world of acting almost two decades ago, but it has not been until now, when hbo max is broadcasting one of the series of the moment, ‘The Staircase‘, when has earned the respect of the publicwho until recently made fun of his acting skills.

Because the 28-year-old performer born in the Santa Monica sun, but with Austrian nationality, in addition to Americanwho is fluent in German and regularly visits Austria, the country of his paternal family, has been playing small-time characters in the cinema since 2006, although he began to show what he had inside with the romantic drama with Bella Thorne ‘midnight love’ (2018) and in the youth and feminist bet available on Netflix ‘moxie’ (2021).

model and businessman

But neither of these two films has garnered him as much applause so far as the Other businesses you spend your time onbecause Patrick, a little shorter and less corpulent than his father, knows how to get the most out of his 185 centimeters as listed model. For years he has been a boy in the official catalog of the prestigious LA Modelsand has signed campaigns with Ralph Lauren and Armani. Furthermore, thanks to his love for the economy – “I opened my first bank account with the money from the lemonade, 53 dollars, I think it was” – and, after graduating from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California, the smart entrepreneur has launched its own line of youth clothing, Project360, with which she also allocates 10% of her profits to various charitable organizations, such as The Alzheimer’s Association or the actress’s foundation Eva Longoria.

The inflection point

Now, after joining the cast from the eight-episode HBO Max series ‘The Staircase’with the formidable Colin Firth Y Tony Collettein addition to Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey, Sophie Turner Y Odessa Young, he himself has shared on his Instagram his surprise at seeing the good reception of his character: “Brother, how good are you on the show! Where did that come from?” or “Patrick Schwarzenegger, overcoming the accusations of bad acting? HBO really works miracles!”, Are some of the compliments that friends and new fans have dedicated to the former boyfriend of the singer Miley Cyrus and current partner, since 2015, from model Abby Champion.

In the series Patrick gives life to Todd Petersonthe son of the main character, Michael Peterson (Firth), a real crime writer who was accused of beating to death his wife Kathleen in December 2001, who was found dead at the bottom of the twisted staircase of their North Carolina mansion.

The drama he directs Anthony Fieldsby the way, is an adaptation, in a fictional key, of the real case that portrayed in 2004 the homonymous docuseries Peabody Award winner. Directed by Jean-Xavier de Lestradethe work was a pioneer of the fever that the ‘true crime’ and had a sequel on Netflix in 2018. And, precisely, on this last platform it continues to be broadcast, so Parallel viewing of both titles is highly recommended. to check, for example, the reliability of the plot and the great physical resemblance of almost all the characters in the intricate story that kept the US audience on edge in the early 2000s.

Fan of the original miniseries

So much so that Patrick has revealed to Fox News that his father had been a huge fan of the original docuseries. “He had seen the miniseries and was also obsessed with it once he found out I was cast in this.”

The 74-year-old veteran actor, divorced from Patrick’s mother since 2011, when she discovered that Arnold had had a secret son with the housekeeper, had always advised him that if he was going to dedicate himself to acting, do it well. Therefore, he signed up for the Nancy Banks private lessonswhich has trained actors of the stature of margot robbie either Chris Pine.

After a subsequent university course in cinematographic art, several auditions and 10 films, finally Patrick is enjoying the honeys of success. In addition to learning from Master Firth-“he has been very good to me on and off screen”-Schwarzenegger already has some big projects in sightincluding his next roles in the ‘The Boys’ spin-off Y ‘The Terminal List’with his brother-in-law Chris Pratt (married since 2019 with his sister Katherine).

Although he says that his career is “really starting”, it can already be said that There is Schwarzenegger saga for a while.